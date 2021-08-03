LSQ Tabs Wen for CTO Role

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LSQ , a leading provider of technology-driven working capital solutions, announces the hire of Shawn Wen as its chief technology officer.

Wen, a Boston resident, holds a B.S. from Hefei University of Technology, and Master's degrees from The City College of New York and Northeastern University, At LSQ, Wen leads engineering, IT infrastructure and Info security teams and is focused on the evolution of LSQ's cloud based unified working capital platform.

"As we expand our platform, having someone with Shawn's experience is critical," said LSQ CEO Dan Ambrico. "Further developing our automation and data capabilities are the next big steps for us, and Shawn has the background to lead that effort."

Wen has more than 20 years of experience leading technology teams in the financial services and technology industries in addition to working on large-scale cloud-based projects, like Amazon Alexa.

"Those projects have enabled me to see what is important to build a platform to be successful," Wen said. "We need to focus on operational efficiencies and where we can improve scalability then find a way to automate them which is key to having an efficient platform."

While his work has been directly with the technical tools for the most part, he understands the true focus of the tools created.

"Beyond technology, the number one thing to be successful is to pay extreme attention to customers," Wen said. "I use the words 'customer obsession.' The goal is to understand their needs and pain points and to see what they see. Then bring that information back and translate it into product features and platforms that enable our clients to do their business more efficiently."

