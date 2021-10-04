LSS Holdings Awarded Sourcewell Contract

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LSS Holdings has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract in the Facility Maintenance Services category at Sourcewell.

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities throughout North America. By utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies save time and money by capturing the buying power of more than 50,000 organizations.

LSS Holdings was awarded a Sourcewell contract following a rigorous request for proposal process resulting in contracts that meet, or exceed, local procurement requirements.

"We're incredibly excited about our new contract with Sourcewell. The government and education markets have been an important part of our business in the past, and we anticipate with this new contract they will be the driver of our business moving forward." – Craig Rutledge, CEO

About LSS Holdings

LSS Holdings is the parent company of LSS Life Safety Services, Hughes Environmental and Safenetix. Under the LSS Holdings umbrella, we offer a comprehensive line of services to ensure 360-degree facility safety.

Since our inception years ago, we've brought that same dedication to safety to over 40,000 projects across our brands. Whether you're a small company or a Fortune 500 business, we will always bring an uncompromising commitment to the health and safety of your facilities, occupants and employees.

