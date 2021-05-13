LSS Life Safety Services® Awarded as New NCPA Vendor

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NCPA (National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance) members can now purchase LSS Life Safety Services' (LSS) Fire and Life Safety Services through the cooperative. LSS specializes in providing fire and life safety services to healthcare facilities, long-term living facilities, K-12 education facilities, higher education facilities, government entities, and industrial facilities.

NCPA is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. NCPA utilizes state of the art procurement resources and solutions that result in cooperative purchasing contracts that ensure all public agencies are receiving products and services of the highest quality at the lowest prices. There are over 90,000 agencies nationwide from both the public and nonprofit sectors that are eligible to utilize NCPS's cooperative purchasing contracts. To learn more about becoming a member visit www.ncpa.us.

President and CEO of LSS Life Safety services, Craig Rutledge remarked, "We are excited to add LSS Life Safety Services and subsidiary companies Hughes Environmental and Safenetix to the NCPA purchasing cooperative. As an NCPA vendor, we look forward to bringing our years of knowledge in the fire and safety, environmental cleaning and e-learning options to customers nationwide at negotiated rates. In addition to offering best-in-class solutions to today's facilities problems, we can now help facilities across the country, not only ensure their facilities are safer with all of our offerings, but also help them realize true cost savings."

LSS Life Safety Services® is a Nationwide industry leader in fire and life safety services throughout the United States. LSS provides our clients with fire / smoke damper inspections and repairs, fire door inspections and repairs, firestop survey and installation as well as the installation of photoluminescent egress path markers and exit signs. Just last year, LSS introduced an Infection Control Division offering products and services to help keep you and your facility safe by offering UVC Disinfectant Light Technology, COVID-19 Facility Swabbing and Deep Facility Cleaning. For more information, please visit www.lifesafetyservices.com or call 888-675-4519.

Contact: Scott Waldman, Director of Marketing, 800.675.4519

[email protected]

