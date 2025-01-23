LSS STRATEGIC PARTNERS UNVEILS NOMOSFIT: A PREMIER INTERIM TALENT PLATFORM FOR LEGAL SOLUTIONS

NEW YORK and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LSS Strategic Partners is proud to announce the launch of NomosFIT, an innovative interim talent platform designed to provide tailored, scalable, and cost-effective legal resource solutions. NomosFIT seamlessly connects businesses with exceptional legal professionals who are adept at addressing today's complex legal challenges on a temporary basis.

"NomosFIT is designed to address a critical gap in the legal market by offering businesses access to top-tier lawyers precisely when and how they need them," stated Ellen Tenenbaum, CEO of NomosFIT. "Our platform ensures that companies have the flexibility to meet shifting demands with highly skilled legal talent, while empowering attorneys to craft careers that balance personal aspirations with professional excellence. Each placement is thoughtfully curated to align with clients' goals, making legal talent accessible, scalable, and impactful for organizations of all sizes."

NomosFIT offers a unique platform for businesses requiring interim or fractional legal expertise. Whether a company seeks general counsel, a legal advisory for a significant transaction, or specialized support in areas such as corporate law, litigation, private equity or industry-specific issues, NomosFIT delivers expert solutions on demand at exceptional value. The platform features a vetted network of seasoned legal professionals, including former Am Law 100 partners, corporate counsel, and specialists across various fields.

"At NomosFIT, we are not merely responding to market needs—we're reshaping how legal talent engages with business demands," said John Hendrickson, Managing Director of LSS Strategic Partners. "Our mission is to provide an innovative solution that addresses the needs of both clients and legal service providers. We empower both to achieve their fullest potential through seamless operations and connectivity."

Ellen Tenenbaum brings over 30 years of legal experience to the team, previously as a partner at McDermott Will & Emery representing Fortune 100 industrial and technology conglomerates. She is joined by Lydia Kelley, Senior VP - Business Development at NomosFIT, who previously served as Managing Partner of McDermott's Chicago Office and Global Hiring Partner, overseeing the recruitment, vetting, and placement of attorneys for 20+ offices worldwide.

As a wholly owned venture of LSS Strategic Partners, NomosFIT benefits from the leadership of seasoned executives whose expertise spans decades of legal and operational innovation. This strategic partnership ensures that NomosFIT stays ahead of industry trends, delivering exceptional value to both clients and legal professionals.

For further information about NomosFIT and its services, please visit https://nomosfit.com/.

About LSS Strategic Partners:

LSS Strategic Partners is a transformative holding company driving innovation in legal services and talent management. Its mission is to empower organizations with cutting-edge solutions, operational efficiency, and strategic insights for sustained success. LSS Strategic Partners recently launched SHP Legal Services , a company focused on providing services to law firms that serve middle markets with strategic guidance, and integrated solutions that upgrade technology, streamline operations, and assist in talent acquisition. LSS Strategic Partners is an Alvarez & Marsal Inc. company.

