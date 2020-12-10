LSU Launches New Online Undergraduate Business Degree with Four Concentrations and Marketing Degree

LSU offers more than 100 online-by-design degrees and certificates that stack together to help you advance your career Tweet this

"We are excited to expand the General Business degree to an online format," said Tim Chandler, associate dean for undergraduate programs and assessment, E. J. Ourso College of Business. "Students now have the option to choose a concentration to complete as part of the degree requirements providing students with flexible and focused opportunities to acquire marketable skills in a specialized area of business that meets their interests."

The degrees are online-by-design and are taught by the same faculty as the on-campus program. Students receive flat-rate tuition nationwide and guaranteed admission to LSU through an institution across Louisiana. LSU Online students will receive the same diploma as their on-campus peers.

The first application deadline for the spring term is Dec. 14, with classes starting Jan. 11, 2021. The second is March 1, with classes starting March 15, 2021. For more information about the programs, visit online.lsu.edu/business.

About the LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business

Since its establishment in 1928, the E. J. Ourso College of Business has continuously improved and expanded its offerings for students and alumni. Additionally, the college has made it a priority to provide its faculty with the resources it needs to further research in every aspect of the business world and to produce industry leaders for a global work environment. For more news and information about the E. J. Ourso College, visit lsu.edu/business.

About LSU Online & Continuing Education

LSU Online & Continuing Education meets the evolving needs of learners by creating education opportunities in high-demand, workforce-relevant fields. LSU Online meets students at all levels of their education journey from individual training courses to fully online degrees. Standards are rigorous, led by award-winning LSU faculty and expert instructors. Learn more at online.lsu.edu.

SOURCE LSU Online & Continuing Education

