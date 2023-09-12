LSU partners with GreenFig Micro Education to provide digital skills and credentials to thousands looking to compete in the booming coding-adjacent jobs market

Louisiana State University (LSU), a nationally-ranked university in Baton Rouge, LA, has partnered with GreenFig to advance its already distinguished online portfolio of professional development programs.

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the World Economic Forum, 90% of jobs require digital skills. The ever-changing workforce needs new digital skills, including the technical know-how and experience to manage today's most powerful cloud-computing software applications. To support today's workforce needs, LSU Online & Continuing Education is launching four new programs through a collaboration with GreenFig, a leading industry-driven education company.

GreenFig combines experiential learning from industry experts with business application software for students to apply their newly acquired skills. Delivering affordable, innovative programs that prepare learners for high-growth careers.

The 10-week Digital Marketing, Business Analytics, Sales Development, and Sales Operations programs start monthly, providing concepts and strategies featuring industry professionals with hands-on practice to master the concepts. Curriculum topics are continuously updated for technology and industry trends, recently adding modules on Google Analytics 4, Artificial intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML). In conjunction with weekly, optional, live online sessions, real-world projects, and feedback, participants have an opportunity to engage with their instructors and classmates.

All learners who complete the program will walk away with in-demand practical skills, a strategic playbook to showcase their new skills to employers, and a certificate from LSU Online & Continuing Education. Additionally, the Digital Marketing and Business Analytics programs will provide a pathway for certificate completers to earn college credits toward the online BS in General Business and online BS in Business Analytics with LSU.

"We are very excited to be working with LSU Online & Continuing Education to offer these programs to its community as they continue to meet the needs and skills gap in the workforce," said Sara Leoni, GreenFig CEO. "Our team is devoted to delivering superior outcomes, helping learners achieve their goals."

Learners in Digital Marketing leave the program with industry-recognized qualifications and certifications in HubSpot, Google Ads, and Google Analytics. Learners in the Business Analytics program earn five Tableau micro-credentials during the course and are prepared to take the Tableau Desktop Specialist Certification exam. Sales Development and Sales Operations program learners will walk away with a curated collection of Salesforce Trailhead badges that cover all the critical areas required to effectively drive the productivity and capacity of a company's selling resources. Career resources are additionally offered to each learner.

"LSU Online & Continuing Education understands and is committed to delivering programs that expand access and connect the workforce to learning pathways for the next 10-15 years and beyond," said Kappie Mumphrey, vice president of LSU Online & Continuing Education. "As part of this commitment, we're excited to provide learners the opportunity to translate their accomplishments into college credit with LSU, further empowering their educational journey."

The Digital Marketing , Business Analytics, Sales Development , and Sales Operations programs are currently open for enrollment.

About GreenFig

GreenFig is an industry-driven education company that empowers universities and companies to offer experiential learning programs in applied business science that prepare learners for code-adjacent careers in tech. Delivered fully online, the programs incorporate on-demand and live mentor-led sessions, enabling learners to actively engage and apply gained knowledge and skills to solve real-world business problems. Thousands of working adults have successfully completed GreenFig-powered programs and have obtained positions at companies ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. Learn more at https://www.greenfig.com.

About the LSU Online & Continuing Education

LSU Online & Continuing Education supports more than 150 online degrees and certificate programs from the LSU family of institutions. These flexible programs stack together to help advance careers and reach educational goals with no credit left behind. Our mission is to meet learners' evolving needs by creating education opportunities in high-demand, workforce-relevant fields. Learn more at online.lsu.edu.

