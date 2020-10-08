LSW Architects Names Max Ault as Chief Strategy Officer

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LSW Architects is thrilled to announce the appointment of Max Ault to Chief Strategy Officer. He will work closely with LSW's team of architects, designers, and planners to support a range of expanded high-impact and high-value services.

Max joins LSW at a time when the needs of the community are pressing and urgent, and require a mix of creativity and insight to identify opportunities to thrive. Drawing from a deep well of experience in economic development, specifically helping entrepreneurs, organizations, and local businesses access the resources and capital needed to scale their operations both locally and globally, Max brings a unique skillset to a team that is centrally concerned with uplifting the community.

"We are tremendously grateful to see Max join our team, and excited about the positive impact for our clients and community," said Casey Wyckoff, Principal and company President at LSW.

His role will be invested in the development of integrated success strategies that directly empower clients, community partners, and projects both locally and outside of the region. He will be working to ensure the highest possible level of value, sustainability, and project success for clients and community partners.

"LSW has a truly incredible history and a rapidly growing reputation as one of the most innovative and value-inspired firms on the West Coast. The opportunity to build upon a foundation of success and impact with such an amazing team could not be more exciting," said Max.

Max Ault begins his tenure at LSW in October 2020.

About LSW Architects, PC

LSW Architects is a firm dedicated to building active, inspired communities through innovative design solutions and ideas. Founded in 1955, the firm's extensive experience covers new construction, renovation, feasibility studies, and master planning for private and public projects in the educational, recreational, multi-family housing, and office sectors.

