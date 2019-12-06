Lt. Col. Allen West Comments on Pearl Harbor Day 2019

GARLAND, Texas, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today is a day that shall 'live in infamy.' Those were the hallowed words of our President Franklin Delano Roosevelt as he addressed a joint session of Congress after the Imperial Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Today we should reflect upon the Men and Women, Americans, who mobilized and answered the call to arms... like my Dad did. We are losing that Greatest Generation and we owe them a debt of gratitude that can truly, never be repaid. In our house here in Garland Texas there is an artist rendition of the Doolittle Raiders, signed by LTC Doolittle's co-pilot, Dick Cole, who recently passed.

We can honor this day and those heroes, such as Waco Texas native Doris 'Dorie' Miller, by earning their service, sacrifice, commitment, and loss by pledging to never surrender the last great hope for mankind on earth, these United States of America. Just as then, we still face enemies, foreign and domestic and we must answer the call to defend our land, our Constitutional Republic, and do so with Honor. Sir Edmund Burke once stated, 'All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.'

On this Pearl Harbor Day of 2019, let us all find our courage, seek out our duty, and commit ourselves to the preservation of individual liberty, freedom, and never allow the triumph of evil, personified in ideologies that undermine and threaten our blessed way of life. Tell the story to our children and grandchildren so these Men who lost their lives this day December 7, 1941 shall not grow old, nor be forgotten. Let us walk a little taller and speak in a stentorian voice as we cherish the blessing of living in America... the Land of the Free, because we are the Home of the Brave."

