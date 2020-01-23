Lt. Col. Allen West Raises Close to $500,000 for His Campaign

GARLAND, Texas, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lt. Col. Allen West successfully brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars for his campaign with donations coming from 49 states across America. Texans were responsible for roughly half of the donations.

Despite concerns from critics about West's fundraising capabilities, he strongly outperformed the incumbent who garnered only 4 percent of West's total amount. While West had to fund his entire travel and staff to help with the campaign, the current Chairman was allowed to utilize current Republican Party of Texas staff for support.

The Texas Tribune -- and supporters of his opponent -- have allegedly made false claims about his expenditures on transportation and support staff. False narratives about first class flights and extravagant limousine rides have been perpetuated online by detractors originating in his opponent's camp.

Lt. Col. West has stated, "Following the state convention in Houston in May, I plan to donate the remainder of my war chest directly into the Republican Party of Texas. From there, I will focus on raising millions of dollars for Texas, so we can turn back the rising blue tide and keep Texas and therefore America Red."

Given the massive outpouring of support for West across the nation and across Texas, it is imperative he be the one to lead the Republican Party of Texas. The ability to bring in millions of dollars from within and outside of Texas is key in combating the millions of dollars being dumped in from globalists like George Soros as well as socialists from Los Angeles and New York.

Colonel West's full statement and other releases can be found here: https://west4texas.com/news/?md_post_type=nooz_release

Learn more about Allen West, his campaign, and how to keep Texas Red by visiting www.west4texas.com.

