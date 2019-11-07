Lt. Col. Dan Rooney Receives FOX Nation's 2019 Ultimate Patriot Award

OWASSO, Okla., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Live on FOX Nation on Wednesday, November 6, Folds of Honor Founder and CEO Lt. Col. Dan Rooney proudly accepted the Ultimate Patriot Award at the 2019 FOX Nation Patriot Awards event in St. Petersburg, Florida. All proceeds from the sold-out event were donated to the Folds of Honor Foundation.

Rooney, who served three tours in Iraq, founded Folds of Honor in 2007 with a mission to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members. Inspired by a fallen hero and his family, Folds of Honor has been growing ever since. 2019 was the nonprofit's biggest year of growth yet, providing $22 million in scholarships to 4,500 veteran families across the nation.

"It is an incredible honor to accept the Ultimate Patriot Award on behalf of Folds of Honor's 25,000 recipient families and the amazing patriots who back our mission," said Rooney. "Thanks to the support we've received from organizations like FOX, Folds of Honor is only continuing to grow. Our entire team is humbled to be recognized, and we look forward to serving many more families in the years to come."

The star-studded evening was hosted by Abby Hornacek and Kacie McDonnell and included book signings and appearances from top TV personalities including Tomi Lahren, David Webb and stars from Duck Dynasty. The awards show was hosted by FOX Contributor and Veteran Pete Hegseth. Singer Kaya Jones performed the national anthem.

Following awards in categories including "The Most Patriotic Sportsman" and "Most Valuable Patriot," Lt. Col. Dan Rooney accepted the "Ultimate Patriot Award," the final award of the evening, presented by Steve Doocy, host of FOX & Friends. To close out the night, Country Music Star John Rich sang God Bless America.

While the organization continues to grow its fundraising efforts, the need for scholarships is still great. To find out more about Folds of Honor or to donate in support of a scholarship, visit www.foldsofhonor.org.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator, that provides educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military men and women in the United States. Educational scholarships support tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, a PGA Professional and F-16 fighter pilot in the Air Force Reserves who served three combat tours in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded nearly 25,000 scholarships in all 50 states and some US territories, including approximately 4,500 in 2019 alone. For more information or to donate to Folds of Honor, visit www.foldsofhonor.org.

