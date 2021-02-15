LT Foods Americas Names 9thWonder Agency its Digital AOR

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LT Foods Americas, owner of the Royal® brand and the No. 1 brand of basmati rice, has selected media and creative business award-winning agency, 9thWonder Agency, as its digital agency of record.

As the new digital agency and strategic partner, 9thWonder will apply its strategic focus and digital marketing expertise to build on LT Foods Americas' iconic brand and garner increased growth.

Focused on creating a vibrant portfolio, LT Foods is known for several rice brands including Royal®, Daawat®, 817 Elephant®, and Indus Valley®. 9thWonder will focus on its rice bran, Royal, which brings authentic Indian rice and cuisine from around the world to grocery stores across the U.S.

"Our team is impressed with 9thWonder's experience in consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and its expertise in digital marketing," said Andrew Cops, LT Foods Americas' senior vice president of marketing and R&D. "The agency's proprietary approach to ConsumerX will allow us to harness the power of difference with new and existing consumer audiences. Bringing on 9thWonder will help us position our brand and business for the future, develop breakout work, and catapult our products to greater brand awareness and usage."

The addition of LT Foods Americas to 9thWonders' roster of CPG clients further defines the agency's deep bench of CPG experience, having previously worked with leading brands Dole Packaged Foods, Nestlé Butterfinger, Alive!, Natrol, Nature's Way, Mahatma Rice, Success Rice, and Carolina Rice.

"We are excited to partner with LT Foods Americas and be named their digital agency of record," said Scott Thaler, chief growth officer, 9thWonder. "LT Foods' modern approach to marketing and desire to use data to reach new and differentiated audiences is exactly what we look for in a partner. This will be an exciting year of growth for both 9thWonder and LT Foods Americas."

The Royal account team will be led by 9thWonder's Chris Hurdiss, with support from the agency's creative and marketing team members across the globe.

Josh Okun, president of 9thWonder, added, "It always comes down to chemistry and opportunity for us, and we felt the right chemistry between our teams in our very first meeting. We see incredible potential for the brand using our ConsumerX approach and creative messaging. Our agency thrives on collaboration and was built to work with partners just like LT Foods."

About 9thWonder

9thWonder is an independent marketing agency built for business impact. The agency brings together diverse thinkers and specialties from across seven offices (Houston, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Buenos Aires, Argentina and Nha Trang, Vietnam) to identify hidden opportunities, generate marketplace results and develop lasting advantages for clients. 9thWonder is also a global partner in MAGNET, one of the world's leading partnerships of advertising and creative agencies spanning six continents and annual capitalized billings of $2 billion.

Contact

Cierra Mangal

[email protected]

SOURCE 9thWonder

Related Links

https://www.9thwonder.com

