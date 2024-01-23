Lt. Governor Tammy Miller: Pioneering Politics and Business Leadership - A Driven by DCKAP Podcast Exclusive

Join North Dakota's Lt. Governor as She Shares Her Journey from the Boardroom to the Statehouse

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an enlightening episode of the Driven by DCKAP podcast, Tammy Miller, Lieutenant Governor of North Dakota, offers insights into her experiences as CEO of Border States, a leading electrical distributor, to a top political leader. Her story is a testament to resilience and strategic thinking, deeply rooted in her upbringing in a small North Dakota town.

Tammy Miller, Lieutenant Governor of North Dakota, offers insights into her experiences as CEO of Border States, a leading electrical distributor, to a top political leader.
North Dakota Lt. Governor Tammy Miller and former CEO of Border States
Miller's tenure at Border States is marked by significant growth, with revenues increasing from under $500 million to over $2.5 billion. She attributes this success to her focus on employee ownership and customer-centric strategies. These experiences were instrumental as she transitioned to government, applying her corporate skills to efficiently manage various state agencies and spearhead initiatives like the Business Gateway.

Her journey is particularly inspiring for women in leadership. As the first female leader of the National Association of Electrical Distributors and recipient of the NAED Women in Industry Trailblazer Award, Miller has broken barriers in both business and politics. Her experiences offer insights into the evolving landscape of women in distribution and leadership roles.

Key Insights from Lt. Governor Tammy Miller on DCKAP's Driven Podcast:

  • Succession Planning: Miller highlights the importance of succession planning in business and government, ensuring continuity and stability.
  • Getting Things Done: She emphasizes the necessity of turning ideas into action through effective communication, accountability, and resource allocation.
  • Productivity Principles: Miller advocates for disciplined time management and prioritizing health, along with the power of saying 'no' to maintain focus.

Miller's approach to leadership and life is rooted in humility, curiosity, and a commitment to public service. Her story is an empowering narrative for aspiring leaders across all sectors.

"We can all do more to accomplish our purpose and make a difference if we are approachable, curious, and remain humble," said Miller.

For More Information on Driven By DCKAP

For more details, visit the Driven Podcast portal or tune in on YouTube or Spotify.

For information about ERP integration, product information management, and more, check out the DCKAP Distributor Blog.

Additional resources: ERP System Integration | ERP - E-commerce Integration Guide

About the Driven Podcast

The DCKAP Driven Podcast is an audio and video show that explores leaders' stories, digital journeys, and insights on trends in B2B and distribution. The podcast is hosted by Karthik Chidambaram, founder and CEO of DCKAP, who grew the company from two employees to a global team with more than 200 employees. DCKAP was recently awarded "Best Support," "Momentum Leader" and "Easiest to Do Business With" by G2.com, the world's largest and most trusted tech software marketplace.

About DCKAP

DCKAP is a leading provider of digital solutions, specializing in B2B e-commerce, product information management, and software integrations for distributors. With a global and distributed team, the company excels in enabling businesses to automate data across ERP, CRM, and other digital platforms, ensuring seamless operations and data management. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Austin, TX, DCKAP's flagship product, DCKAP Integrator, streamlines and simplifies complex integrations, enhancing efficiency and productivity. Visit DCKAP at dckap.com or on LinkedIn.

About Tammy Miller

Appointed Lt. Governor of North Dakota in January 2023, Miller previously served as CEO of Border States and COO for the Governor's Office. She holds a BS in Accounting and an MBA from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Visit https://www.governor.nd.gov/ for more information.

