LT Partners Receives Top Level Agency Partner Ranking From impact.com

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After just four years in business, performance marketing agency LT Partners was recognized by partnership management platform impact.com as a top-tier, Diamond level partner as part of the company's new Agency Partner Program, launched today. As one of the four North American agencies to reach Diamond-status, this accomplishment makes LT Partners the youngest and only woman-owned company to achieve this position—reaffirming the agency's competitive position in the affiliate industry.

"Steve, our General Manager, and I have been huge fans of impact.com for well over a decade and this very important commendation makes us ecstatic," said Lacie Thompson, CEO of LT Partners. "My vision for LT Partners is a more consultative approach to understanding the incremental value of each partnership and designing strategic compensation structures. Impact's best in class technology is a perfect solution for us to execute our strategy and we could not be more thrilled and humbled to achieve this exceptional ranking."

On Oct. 25, impact.com announced its Agency Partner Program as a way of celebrating success and building deeper connections with agencies. The Agency Partner Program is designed for agencies at any stage and has four tiers - Partner, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond - with benefits increasing at each level. Agencies are tiered based on their performance across dozens of metrics in several categories. As a Diamond level partner, LT Partners is permanently featured in the software company's directory and prioritized for referrals from impact.com, among other benefits.

So, how did LT Partners get here? Achieving innovative accomplishments requires a unique and exploratory mindset and the company does not shy away from challenging norms. The innovative agency has pushed back against things that have become industry standards, like last-click attribution and routine data approaches, and it continues to challenge what is possible both in business and in affiliate marketing specifically.

Above all else, LT Partners believes that every client is unique. Instead of going for a one-size-fits-all business model, the agency builds custom solutions and goes levels deeper on using data from tools like impact.com, while building and leveraging their own proprietary tools to better understand the incremental value of every partner.

ABOUT LT Partners

Founded in 2018 by CEO, Lacie Thompson, LT Partners is a leading digital marketing consulting agency that specializes in strategic partnerships and performance marketing. Services and solutions are designed to strategically scale any business with a digital presence. LT Partners works with an array of brands such as 1800Flowers, Cash App, Chico's, Credit Karma, Goldbelly, Soma, Universal Standard, and more. To see a full list of their client roster, you can find it here https://lt.partners/clients/.

