LTD Broadband Congratulates the FCC on Running a Successful Broadband Auction

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LTD Broadband congratulated the Federal Communications Commission for running a successful Phase I Rural Development Opportunity Fund auction. The auction was the first step in bringing broadband to millions of Americans who still lack reliable voice and high-speed internet services.

"We look forward to deploying our high-capacity, low-latency, and highly-scalable broadband network," said Corey Hauer, CEO of LTD Broadband, which secured $1.3 billion of the $9.2 billion in Phase I awards.

The RDOF auction provides funding to internet and voice service providers who can build the fastest, highly-reliable, low-cost networks in rural areas over the next decade. LTD's technology will reach over 500,000 homes and business in 15 states -- Calif., Colo., Iowa, Ill., Ind., Kan., Minn., Mo., N.D., Neb., Ohio, Okla., S.D., Texas, and Wis. Due to the RDOF program, LTD will greatly expand its fiber-optic internet offerings to underserved areas in rural America.

This auction is part of a years-long FCC campaign to expand broadband internet access across the United States. Additional funding is expected to be available in future phases, which will target areas still lacking reliable internet.

The FCC's Public Notice announcing the Phase I auction winners can be found here.

About LTD Broadband

|LTD Broadband was founded in 2011 with the goal of bringing reliable, affordable broadband to rural areas. We've since expanded our service to both non-rural and rural areas by offering fiber optic service and fixed wireless service that performs comparably to fiber/cable at competitive rates. We now have over 2,100 tower sites in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin covering over 50,000 square miles. LTD Broadband is the 4th largest fixed-wireless WISP in the U.S. LTD Broadband believes that sensibly priced fiber optics, and high-capacity, low latency fixed-wireless are the future of America's broadband infrastructure and we continue to invest in our local communities to bring great quality broadband to every home, business and farm.1

