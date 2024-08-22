LTD Global CEO Lili Tarachand Named lululemon Ambassador

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LTD Global, a nationally recognized leader among America's fastest-growing companies and a trusted partner to small and midsize businesses, nonprofits and government agencies, is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Lili Tarachand, has been named a lululemon ambassador.

"I'm thrilled to be an ambassador for lululemon," said Lili Tarachand. "Our shared passion for empowerment and creating meaningful, fun experiences will foster growth opportunities for everyone. By aligning with lululemon's purpose of elevating human potential and helping people feel their best, we are committed to strengthening our communities and providing meaningful connections for all."

As a lululemon ambassador, Lili Tarachand will help bring lululemon's "Impact Agenda" to life, which is comprised of three interconnected pillars: Be Human, Be Well and Be Planet. Through this partnership, she will build relationships that amplify the brand's purpose, introduce lululemon to new audiences and collaborate on ideas that inspire positive well-being.

With over 20 years of leadership, LTD Global has made a significant impact locally, supporting various initiatives that benefit both individuals and businesses. Lili Tarachand's deep connection to her community and her commitment to creating environments that are equitable, inclusive and nurturing will help more people connect with lululemon, furthering the brand's mission of empowering communities.

About LTD Global

LTD Global empowers its clients to succeed by leveraging the cloud to provide a suite of business solutions across the entire enterprise that evolves as needs change. We simplify, automate and support strategies and requirements for success, so our clients can focus on their customers and deliver on their mission. Visit LTDGlobal.com to learn more.

