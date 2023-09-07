LTD Global Launches LTD Scale: Remote, Global Support

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LTD Global, nationally recognized as one of America's fastest-growing companies and a trusted partner to small and midsize businesses, nonprofits and government agencies, has just launched LTD Scale, an expansion of its services to include remote, global talent services.

"Founded on LTD Global's proven track of success over 20 years, we are excited to add another essential business solution to our diverse portfolio of services. With the addition of LTD Scale, we are continuing to support growth for our core market," said Lili Tarachand, founder and CEO of LTD Global. "We are no longer confined to the four walls of a physical office. Providing support can be done from anywhere. We are harnessing the power of technology and leveraging the availability of talent globally."

What sets LTD Scale apart is its knowledge and flexibility in adapting to different cultures. Its leaders have lived and worked overseas and fully understand the culture and nuances of offshore talent and their work environment.

LTD Scale provides the following benefits to its clients:

Cost-Effectiveness: Tap into a global talent pool without the overhead costs of in-house employees

Scalability: Flexibility that allows you to scale your workforce up or down

Global Access to Top Talent: Access a diverse talent that ensures expertise beyond geographical limits

Increased Productivity: Delegating tasks allows you to free up your core team's time for high-value priorities

Many large corporations have been outsourcing many of their business needs to remote associates for decades. LTD Scale can help small and medium-sized organizations grow their business by tapping into skilled talent worldwide in a cost-effective way.

"We believe in empowering our team through competitive pay, continuous training and inclusive culture. In turn, this allows our team to empower our clients to succeed."

About LTD Global

LTD Global empowers its clients to succeed by leveraging the cloud to provide a suite of business solutions across the entire enterprise that evolves as needs change. We simplify, automate and support strategies and requirements for success, so our clients can focus on their customers and deliver on their mission.

