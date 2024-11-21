LTD Global Recognized as One of the Top 80 Women-Owned Businesses in the Bay Area

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LTD Global, a nationally recognized leader among America's fastest-growing companies and a trusted partner to small and midsize businesses, nonprofits and government agencies, is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the Top 80 Women-Owned Businesses in the Bay Area.

"A big thank you to my incredible team for keeping us on the list year after year," said Lili Tarachand. "Being part of this exceptional group of women heading up businesses that provide products and services to the Bay Area is important to me. I'm especially proud of this recognition as it is a testament to our team and our clients."

With over 20 years of leadership, LTD Global has made a significant impact locally, supporting various initiatives that benefit both individuals and businesses. "We're local, but we have a global reach," shared Tarachand. "The businesses we support empower communities in our own backyard, across the nation and even internationally. Our commitment to providing reliable accounting and HR services, coupled with a passion to help nonprofits thrive in a challenging environment are essential drivers of our success."

