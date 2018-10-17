LTE Advanced Pro Market Worth $8,017.5 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, October 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the latest market research report "LTE Advanced Pro Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Ran Equipment, DAS), Core Network Technology (SDN, NFV), Deployment Location (Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the LTE Advanced Pro market is estimated to be valued at USD 150.0 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8,017.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 121.6% between 2018 and 2023. The market has huge potential across various deployment locations such as urban areas, rural areas, residential areas, public spaces, and retail stores. Key factors driving the LTE Advanced Pro market are improved efficiency with additional functionality; growing demand for improved network coverage, reduced latency, and optimized connectivity; and LTE Advanced Pro delivering higher bitrates in a cost-efficient manner.

LTE Advanced Pro market for RAN Equipment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The LTE Advanced Pro market for RAN Equipment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This growth can be attributed to the introduction of and increased demand for cloud-based network architectures, such as NFV and network slicing for network capacity. Using a distributed, software-enabled network based on virtualization and new architectural approaches such as NFV and network slicing, operators and third-party service providers will be able to deploy new applications and services rapidly and in a scalable manner.

NFV to hold the largest share of the LTE Advanced Pro market by 2023

NFV core network technology is expected to hold the largest size of the LTE Advanced Pro market by 2023. Considering the fast LTE Advanced Pro gigabit speed network and yet-to-commercialize next-generation 5G network, millions of consumers and businesses are anticipated to connect to the mainstream cellular network. NFV promises to ease the load by granting service providers the flexibility to move network functions from dedicated appliances to generic servers. Using standard IT virtualization technology, NFV focuses to combine many network equipment onto standard, high-volume servers, switches, and storage; thereby making networks more agile and efficient.

Browse in-depth TOC on "LTE Advanced Pro Market"

71 - Tables

48 - Figures

184 - Pages

LTE Advanced Pro market for retail stores to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The LTE Advanced Pro market for the retail stores deployment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Retail stores face huge increase in mobile data traffic and many outlets also face the problem of blind spots, which reduces the number of visiting customers. The growth of the cellular connectivity market for the retail application is propelled by the increasing adoption of the cloud platform, declining cost of IoT components, and need for better technology to make the retail value chain more efficient.

North America leads the LTE Advanced Pro market in terms of value

North America held the largest share of the LTE Advanced Pro market in 2017. The region is well known for the high adoption of new advanced technologies, including IoT, wearable devices, and autonomous cars/connected cars. In North America, the market for these technologies is growing at a significantly high rate. Need for reliable and fast connectivity required for these technologies is addressed by LTE Advanced Pro infrastructure, which is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in North America.

The companies profiled in this report are Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE (China), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), NEC (Japan), Cisco Systems (US), Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Cavium, Inc. (US), Qorvo, Inc. (US), CommScope (US), and Airspan Networks (US) among others.



