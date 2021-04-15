LTE Base Station Market to Grow by USD 28.77 Billion and Record a CAGR of Over 16% During 2021-2025|Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the LTE base station market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

A macrocell is a leading segment in the market.

The rising technological developments is the major trends in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 16%.

Airspan Networks Inc., Alpha Wireless Ltd., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the increased LTE network deployment in emerging economies. However, the adoption of a virtualized radio access networks will challenge growth.

44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Airspan Networks Inc., Alpha Wireless Ltd., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased LTE network deployment in emerging economies will offer immense growth opportunities, the adoption of a virtualized radio access networks is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this LTE base station market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

LTE Base Station Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The LTE base station market is segmented as below:

Product

o Macrocell

o Small Cell

End-user

o Rural and Remote

o Urban

o Enterprise

o Residential And SOHO

Geography

o APAC

o North America

o Europe

o South America

o MEA

LTE Base Station Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The LTE base station market report covers the following areas:

LTE Base Station Market Size

LTE Base Station Market Trends

LTE Base Station Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising technological developments as one of the prime reasons driving the LTE base station market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct, and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

LTE Base Station Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025.

Detailed information on factors that will assist LTE base station market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the LTE base station market size and its contribution to the parent market.

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

The growth of the LTE base station market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA.

, , , and MEA. Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of LTE base station market vendors.

SOURCE Technavio