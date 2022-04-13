LTI Expands its Presence in the USA with a New Engagement Center in Hartford, CT

The center to accelerate workforce localization and skill development

HARTFORD, Conn. and MUMBAI, India , April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has expanded its presence in the USA with a new engagement center in Hartford, CT. The engagement center will enable workforce transformation and localization for LTI in the Americas.

The new center was inaugurated by Luke Bronin, Mayor of Hartford, Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Senator for Connecticut, David Lehman, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development & Governor's Senior Economic Advisor, Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI and Jacqueline Bamman, Chief People Officer, Nassau Financial Group. Located in the historic 'boat building' in the heart of downtown Hartford, the center is equipped with advanced technology infrastructure and an evolved organizational approach leveraging cloud-based collaboration tools.

With a capacity to support over 100 employees, this LTI center will welcome experienced professionals and talented graduates from the University of Connecticut (UCONN), St. Joseph's University (USJ), and Central Connecticut State University (CCSU). The design, build out, and operations of the new center have been executed by a women-led team, orchestrated by Paula Beaulieu, Center Lead and Associate Vice President, LTI.

Luke Bronin, Mayor of Hartford, said, "We are excited to welcome LTI, a rising star in the global technology sector, to the City of Hartford. This new LTI engagement center is a powerful addition to the rapidly growing tech ecosystem in the City of Hartford. LTI has committed to building partnerships and investing in the Hartford community and the Greater Hartford region, and we look forward to working closely with LTI to help build a talent pipeline in partnership with our educational institutions."

David Lehman, Commissioner- Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development & Governor's Senior Economic Advisor, said, "LTI's new engagement center is the latest example of tech-focused companies making the strategic decision to invest and grow in Connecticut. The company's focus on client and community make them a welcome addition to our capital city."

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said, "Hartford is an incredible hub for employment opportunities due to its access to some of the best educational institutions. LTI's engagement center in the city will help us create a cohesive network and provide strategic support to local clients and staff. This center further strengthens LTI's service capabilities in the US while establishing a strong foothold in the market."

The center will also provide an agile environment for LTI's employees to create and deliver cutting-edge digital solutions for clients. By facilitating employees and client engagements, the new center aims to bring LTI's remarkable services closer to its customers. As a modern workspace that encourages innovation and upskilling, the Hartford center will leverage workplace flexibility to foster engagement among clients and employees and strive for organizational inclusivity by adopting LTI's Yin-Yang Model designed for future of work.

LTI's clients in Connecticut represent sectors as diverse as Banking and Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Utilities, Life Sciences, and Aerospace & Defense. The company has seven offices across the USA and counts more than 70 Fortune 500 companies as its clients.

About LTI:

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 475 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 33 countries, we go the extra mile to assist our clients and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 40,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees, and shareholders. Learn more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

Connect with LTI :

Read our News and Blogs

and Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

and Like us on Facebook

SOURCE LTI