LTI Launches Canvas PolarSled Enabling Rapid Migration to Snowflake

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, launched Canvas PolarSled, an automated cloud migration and modernization framework to help enterprises accelerate their data journey to Snowflake , the cloud data platform. LTI Canvas PolarSled enables enterprises with rapid migration of their cloud data to Snowflake's single, integrated platform in an efficient and low-risk way.

With its innovative architecture, unique consumption model and near-unlimited scalability, Snowflake adoption can help enterprises emerge as fully equipped digital organizations. LTI Canvas PolarSled is a unique framework that provides a complete playbook on automation strategy and governance to ensure swift migration to Snowflake.

LTI Canvas PolarSled approaches migration to Snowflake in three layers, each with a specific set of tools, governance and outcomes:

A consulting led and contextualized migration strategy and design End-to-end migration across entire analytics value chain by leveraging LTI tools & accelerators Optimizing Snowflake data platform post-migration

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said, "At LTI, we are excited about innovations in the data modernization landscape. Our partnership with Snowflake is instrumental in amplifying our capabilities to deliver next-gen projects and enhanced outcomes for our clients in this space. We designed LTI Canvas PolarSled, to design, implement and manage Snowflake migration programs efficiently and enable customers to expedite their journey to cloud."

Kevin Miller, VP – System Integrators, Snowflake, said, "LTI has a strong focus on building comprehensive capabilities around Snowflake. They are an industry leader in providing Snowflake consulting and technology services to enterprises across the globe. We believe LTI Canvas PolarSled is an exponential framework that will offer differentiated value to customers through the process of migration to Snowflake."

LTI works with leading global organizations providing comprehensive Snowflake implementation and migration services including design, preparation, re-platforming and performance optimization.

