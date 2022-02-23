LTK Names Deloitte Digital Creative, Strategic and Media Planning Agency of Record and Announces Plans for First-ever Brand Campaign

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LTK, pioneer of the creator economy and the largest global influencer marketing platform, today announced Deloitte Digital as its new creative, strategic and media planning agency of record. Together, LTK and Deloitte Digital will be launching a series of campaigns in 2022 showcasing how LTK's creators are transforming the way people shop.

Since its launch in 2011, LTK has been scaling influencer marketing for the world's leading brands and creators through its innovative technology platform that includes access to content monetization tools, strategic growth consulting and global brand partnerships for hundreds of thousands of creators and more than 5,000 retailers. More than a decade later, with a $2 billion valuation, LTK's mission continues to focus on making creators as economically successful as possible.

To harness the tremendous financial opportunity for creators around the world, LTK sought a strategic partner that could help propel its clients to new heights by bringing more shoppers to their doorstep. During the competitive RFP process, Deloitte Digital quickly emerged as the clear choice to lead LTK's first-ever brand campaign due to its proven understanding of brand as an asset and deep creative bench backed by industry-leading data and technological know-how.

"LTK is championing a creator-led movement that is revolutionizing the global shopping experience," said Amber Venz Box, president and co-founder of LTK. "As we continue to grow this incredible community and evolve a strong platform for global creators, we knew we needed to join forces with a partner capable of understanding the complexities of our audiences and delivering creative that's both informed and compelling. We selected Deloitte Digital because its model is unlike anything else we came across in our agency search and we knew that its end-to-end approach was the right fit to demonstrate to the world the critical role creators play in transforming and improving the way people go shopping."

As creative, strategic and media planning AOR, Deloitte Digital will apply its model of creativity powered by consulting to help LTK's creators expand their reach in a hyper-personalized way. By weaving creativity, strategy, data and technology together seamlessly to inform one another at the right moments, Deloitte Digital will develop two campaigns for LTK in 2022 designed to drive new growth for the rapidly expanding brand.

LTK's primary focus will be spotlighting its creators to build awareness of its world-class offering as the future of online shopping. Deloitte Digital will be able to tap into its experience in the creator economy and deep data insights on LTK's audience segments and the retail industry to inform targeted and compelling messaging and channel placement while also modeling quantifiable impact on the overall brand through its BrandWorth and Values Compass tools.

"LTK has grown into what it is today by disrupting the status quo, and we were selected to help keep that momentum and subversiveness going," said Leslie Sims, U.S. chief creative officer of Deloitte Digital. "The 360-degree view of both industry and audience that Deloitte Digital provides is our special sauce — it helps decide where and where not to show up and gives all our work a sharp edge. Creative only gets better when you can feed it with the right information at the right time. We're so honored to have been chosen to create LTK's first-ever marketing campaign and introduce a whole new audience to the creators who are the real magic behind this platform."

The campaign platform and new brand positioning will kickoff in April, with follow-up campaign work set to follow in the key holiday time period.

Deloitte Digital helps companies create new growth by elevating the human experience — with connected ideas, technology and talent. Our ambition is to make the best customer-oriented organizations in the world. Alongside all of Deloitte, we foster the connections necessary to shape a better future for our clients, our culture, our society and our planet. Visit www.deloittedigital.com or follow Deloitte Digital on LinkedIn or Twitter to learn more.

About LTK (formerly rewardStyle & LIKEtoKNOW.it)

LTK is the largest global influencer marketing platform. Founded in 2011 by Amber Venz Box and Baxter Box, the company's mission is to empower the world's premium lifestyle creators to be as economically successful as possible. Over the last decade, LTK has grown to become a three-sided marketplace, serving creators, brands and shoppers. LTK is the most trusted and effective business-enablement platform for creators, powering their universal LTK Creator Shops™. More than 5,000 retailers employ the LTK Brand Platform for performance-driven campaigns, paid collaborations and content licensing, and invested more than $1 billion in influencer marketing through the LTK platform by summer 2021. Shoppers purchase more than $3 billion in products annually on the LTK platform and app. LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with teams in the UK, Brazil, France, Germany, Australia, China and South Korea and clients in more than 100 countries.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

