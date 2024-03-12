LTP Home Services Becomes The Master Trades Group

Reflects Continued Growth and Evolution of Home Service Offerings

COLUMBIA, Md., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LTP Home Services proudly announces its rebranding as The Master Trades Group, underscoring its mission of delivering superior home service offerings to its customers. The new brand identity captures the continued focus on professionalism, integrity, and excellence for which the Company has become known, and its unwavering commitment to exceeding industry standards and surpassing customer expectations across its service offerings.

"The Master Trades Group represents the continued growth and evolution of our business and brands of home service offerings for our loyal customers," said Jeff Cooper, CEO at The Master Trades Group. "This rebranding is more than just a change in name; it underscores our dedication to providing unmatched expertise, dependability, and value to our partners, all of which would not be possible without the commitment of our dedicated technicians and service professionals. They help us deliver on our promise of excellence and we are thankful for the role that they have played in helping us to achieve this milestone."

With a proven track record of championing best practices through a customer-first approach, The Master Trades Group has established itself as a trusted name synonymous with reliability and superior service. This rebranding effort signifies a strategic decision to unify the Group brands under a cohesive brand identity umbrella, streamlining operations and propelling future growth.

"We are excited about the opportunities this rebranding brings and the continued growth and innovation it affords. We are confident that this rebranding will enhance our ability to grow our brands, and position our platform as the industry leader across its service offerings," added Ryan Muety, CMO of The Master Trades Group.

About The Master Trades Group:

The Master Trades Group is a leading residential Plumbing, HVAC, and Electrical services platform that consists of a growing and diverse portfolio of home service brands. Focused on protecting brand legacies while aiding in strategic growth, The Master Trades Group has a reputation for teamwork, collaboration, and value creation for partner brands. By applying best practices and a disciplined approach to integration, the Master Trades Group stands as a thought leader and catalyst for expansive growth within the trades.

SOURCE The Master Trades Group