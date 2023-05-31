LTP Home Services Group Acquires American Air & Heat

COLUMBIA, Md., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LTP Home Services Group ("LTP"), a leading residential plumbing and HVAC services platform operating in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of American Air & Heat, a full-service provider of residential HVAC services located in Oviedo, Florida. American Air & Heat was founded in 1986 and serves the greater Orlando region. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Jeff Cooper, CEO of LTP, said, "Partnering with American Air & Heat is a continuation of our acquisition growth strategy. American Air & Heat is the preeminent HVAC home services company in the Orlando area. We admire the successful business and strong team Matt Boni has built, and their tireless focus on serving their customers. We share a company culture of excellence and look forward to what we can accomplish together."

Matt Boni, General Manager of American Air & Heat, commented: "The entire American Air & Heat team and I are excited to join the LTP family. Our companies share many similarities, including strong cultures centered around employee wellbeing and customer satisfaction. Leveraging LTP's marketing experience and organic growth strategy positions American Air & Heat to fulfill its vision of being a regional leader in the home services industry. I am confident our success will continue well into the future under LTP's leadership."

About LTP Home Services Group

Founded in 1996 by Len Bush as "Len the Plumber," LTP Home Services Group is a leading residential services company with a specialization in plumbing and HVAC services, operating across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions under seven brands. LTP provides professional, same day service seven days a week, with technicians working around customer schedules, never charging extra for same day, evening, or weekend appointments, and dispatched based on specialization. For more information about LTP Home Services Group, please visit https://lentheplumber.com/.

About American Air & Heat

American Air & Heat services and repairs residential HVAC equipment, serving Central, Florida and the surrounding counties – Orange, Seminole, Lake, Volusia, and Osceola. Since 1986 American Air & Heat has been a value driven business. Focused on the mission of providing each client with prompt, professional and trustworthy information. Allowing each client to make the best decisions for their home, family and comfort, ensuring their 100% satisfaction. For more information about American Air & Heat, please visit https://americanairandheat.com/about-us/.

