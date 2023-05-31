LTP Home Services Group Acquires American Air & Heat

News provided by

LTP Home Services

31 May, 2023, 21:09 ET

COLUMBIA, Md., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LTP Home Services Group ("LTP"), a leading residential plumbing and HVAC services platform operating in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of American Air & Heat, a full-service provider of residential HVAC services located in Oviedo, Florida. American Air & Heat was founded in 1986 and serves the greater Orlando region. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Jeff Cooper, CEO of LTP, said, "Partnering with American Air & Heat is a continuation of our acquisition growth strategy. American Air & Heat is the preeminent HVAC home services company in the Orlando area. We admire the successful business and strong team Matt Boni has built, and their tireless focus on serving their customers. We share a company culture of excellence and look forward to what we can accomplish together."

Matt Boni, General Manager of American Air & Heat, commented: "The entire American Air & Heat team and I are excited to join the LTP family. Our companies share many similarities, including strong cultures centered around employee wellbeing and customer satisfaction. Leveraging LTP's marketing experience and organic growth strategy positions American Air & Heat to fulfill its vision of being a regional leader in the home services industry. I am confident our success will continue well into the future under LTP's leadership."

About LTP Home Services Group
Founded in 1996 by Len Bush as "Len the Plumber," LTP Home Services Group is a leading residential services company with a specialization in plumbing and HVAC services, operating across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions under seven brands. LTP provides professional, same day service seven days a week, with technicians working around customer schedules, never charging extra for same day, evening, or weekend appointments, and dispatched based on specialization. For more information about LTP Home Services Group, please visit https://lentheplumber.com/.

About American Air & Heat
American Air & Heat services and repairs residential HVAC equipment, serving Central, Florida and the surrounding counties – Orange, Seminole, Lake, Volusia, and Osceola. Since 1986 American Air & Heat has been a value driven business. Focused on the mission of providing each client with prompt, professional and trustworthy information. Allowing each client to make the best decisions for their home, family and comfort, ensuring their 100% satisfaction. For more information about American Air & Heat, please visit https://americanairandheat.com/about-us/.

SOURCE LTP Home Services

Also from this source

LTP Home Services Group Acquires Acree Plumbing, Air, and Electric

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.