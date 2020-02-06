LTV Conf Announces New San Francisco Location to Unite the World's Leading SaaS Entrepreneurs, Tech Companies and Investors May 18-20, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LTV Conf announced today that it will host its fifth annual three-day conference, its biggest and most expert-packed event yet in San Francisco, CA May 18-20, 2020. Produced by FE International, the event will be held at Terra Gallery located in San Francisco's South of Market (SOMA) district on Rincon Hill. With leading founders, investors, and executives all in one place, LTV Conf brings together the most influential minds, tech leaders, and successful SaaS companies to an inclusive and intimate setting.

Fresh off the heels of the sold-out LTV Conf: London (2018) and LTV Conf: New York (2019), LTV Conf: San Francisco will feature a new immersive experience with multiple floors to explore at the welcome party on May 18 and closing reception on May 20.

All tickets to the conference include full-day access, main-stage talks, invitations to evening networking events; breakfast and lunch; exclusive offers from event partners, and first access to post-event recordings.

This year's inspiring conference speakers, who are set to be announced in the coming weeks, have been hand-picked to share their knowledge in many critical areas of the tech space. Topics range from growing and scaling, strategies for reaching your highest value customers globally, hiring and retention in the SaaS space, and bootstrapping vs. raising funding, to the continuous rise of personalized marketing along with when (and how) to successfully exit.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring LTV Conf to San Francisco," said Thomas Smale, founder of FE International. "LTV Conf is the preeminent conference for private and public companies as well as active investors from all over the world who want to collaborate and take away meaningful connections and ideas to drive future growth."

Past conference speakers include Dan Martell, a high-octane teacher, in-demand presenter and one of Canada's top angel investors, David Hauser who bootstrapped his company Grasshopper from $0 to $30 million in revenue; and Kathryn Minshew the CEO & Founder of The Muse, a career platform used by over 75 million people among many others. Past sponsors include ProfitWell, Chargebee, Exago, LTV Growth Fund, SaaS Growth Hacks, Weblium, Netpeak Software, Hugo, Tivix, balsamiq, Timia Capital, Churnly, OutreachPlus, and Taskdrive.

To apply for speaking opportunities, press credentials, or to request sponsorship information, visit LTVconf.com.

