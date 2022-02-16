LTV SaaS Growth Fund Reports 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With three active funds (collectively " LTV SaaS Growth Fund "), and unprecedented insight into the small- and mid-cap SaaS ecosystem, LTV SaaS Growth Fund has continued to deliver profitable growth at scale.

LTV SaaS Growth V (2018)

Revenue and user figures are the company's primary growth metrics. Over the last 12 months ("LTM"), both metrics have continued to rise consistently, with net monthly recurring revenue ("MRR") growing at an average of 1.1% per month and users growing 5.6% to reach c.6.9K active users. In total, the fund has returned c.73% to investors since 2018 in the form of net cash distributions.

LTV SaaS Growth VI (2020)

Boasting c.32K active customers, Fund VI has seen a consistent increase in MRR growth since inception in 2020, growing c.143% on a weighted basis. Over its first two fiscal years, the fund has returned 46% to investors in the form of net cash distributions.

LTV SaaS Growth VII (2021)

Throughout its first year, Fund VII has seen a consistent increase in revenue. The fund deployed all capital by August 2021, with combined revenues growing c.46.2% from August to December 2021. The businesses in the portfolio now operate at an 8-figure annual run rate ("ARR"). The fund returned 10.3% in the form of net cash distributions to investors (c.24.85% pro-rated).

General Partner, Ismael Wrixen, commented, "We had a great year across all funds, increasing distributions from Fund V and VI and successfully deploying all capital under Fund VII within its first year. Our prudent approach to investments continues to yield above-market returns for our valued investors, and we look forward to launching more funds in the coming years."

Wrixen further confirmed, "LTV SaaS Growth VIII will begin fundraising in March 2022. Based on pre-commitments from V, VI and VII investors, it is expected this fund will also be over-subscribed."

About LTV SaaS Growth Fund

LTV SaaS Growth Fund is a U.S. investment fund focused on small- and mid-cap SaaS and software investments in privately held businesses. It specializes in mid-and long-term investments, targeting triple-digit returns on investments of 5 years and above. LTV SaaS Growth Fund has exclusive access to the world's largest database of private acquisition data for SaaS businesses in the $1MM – $50MM range, providing a significant strategic advantage to its valued investors.

PRESS CONTACT: https://ltv.fund/

SOURCE LTV SaaS Growth Fund