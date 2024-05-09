LTX by Broadridge Integrates with MultiLynq to Deliver Accelerated Trading Connectivity

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LTX , a subsidiary of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR), today announced its integration with MultiLynq , a leading provider of electronic fixed income trading connectivity and integration solutions, to accelerate connectivity to the LTX platform. Solutions like MultiLynq assist dealers and other market participants in more quickly onboarding to LTX, joining the 35+ dealers and 90+ asset managers already on the AI-powered corporate bond trading platform.

"Most dealers and asset managers are challenged prioritizing their scarce technical resources to complete multiple critical technical projects," said Jim Kwiatkowski, CEO of LTX. "Our partnership with MultiLynq will assist many clients in reducing time to market and quickening access to LTX's AI-powered pre-trade tools including BondGPT as well as our innovative RFQ+ and RFX trading protocols."

Through MultiLynq, dealers can more easily integrate LTX into their existing infrastructure, avoiding the need to deploy their own resources by leveraging MultiLynq's high-performance API and team of industry experts. The integration will offer an alternative to direct connection, facilitating a swift and flexible implementation process and resulting in time- and cost-savings. Users can now effortlessly integrate with LTX while retaining their preferred front-end interfaces and communicating with downstream systems, ensuring seamless workflows.

"This collaboration reinforces our continued commitment to offering fixed income market participants a seamless and cost-effective solution for accessing world-class trading venues like LTX," said MultiLynq Co-Founder, Patrick Scheideler. "By enhancing connectivity and speeding up access to LTX, we are breaking down technology barriers and creating greater efficiency for fixed income market participants."

For more information about LTX, please visit www.ltxtrading.com .

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com .

About MultiLynq

MultiLynq is transforming and simplifying electronic fixed income trading by providing market participants with access to more liquidity and transparency than ever before. The company offers a broad array of pre- and post-trade solutions, including price dissemination, aggregation of market data, smart order routing, and post-trade reporting and reconciliation. Multilynq's innovative API streamlines the connectivity and integration process to all major electronic U.S. trading venues and supports every trading protocol thereby eliminating time to market, cost, and complexity. Founded by fixed income veterans whom possess deep industry experience and expertise, Multilynq has a proven track record of meeting the demands of prominent financial institutions and today's evolving fixed income markets. To learn more about MultiLynq, please visit us at www.multilynq.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

