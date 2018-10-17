Luanne Runge Named COO of Elliott Davis

"Luanne is a respected visionary who brings a wealth of experience in organizational leadership and operations management," says Rick Davis , CEO of Elliott Davis. "Her knowledge, passion and drive will help to propel Elliott Davis to even greater heights as we fulfill our mission of making a positive impact on our clients, our people and our communities."

As COO, Runge will serve on the firm's executive leadership team and oversee all aspects of day-to-day operations. She will also work to ensure the company achieves objectives that align with the strategic business plan, budget and firm culture. In addition, Runge will serve as Elliott Davis' human resources team leader and general counsel.

"The chance to join an organization that combines nearly 100 years of service excellence with a forward-leaning, entrepreneurial mindset is an incredible opportunity," says Runge. "Elliott Davis has progressive plans for the future, and I look forward to helping the company achieve its goals while strengthening its position in the marketplace. I'm equally excited to work with a group that's committed to making the communities in which it does business better places to live and work."

Before joining Elliott Davis, Runge served as president and CEO of Liberty Fellowship, a values-based leadership initiative affiliated with The Aspen Institute. For more than four years, she provided the leadership, management and operational oversight of all facets of the organization.

Prior to Liberty Fellowship, Runge practiced law in Greenville with Gallivan, White & Boyd for 21 years, the last 11 of which as a shareholder. She served as lead counsel in trials, while also litigating and arbitrating civil disputes for businesses, professionals and governmental entities.

A native of Virginia, Runge earned a Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, in Politics from Wake Forest University and a juris doctor from Wake Forest University School of Law. She has been recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in America, a South Carolina Super Lawyer and one of Greenville's Legal Elite, as well as one of Greenville's 50 Most Influential for 2016.

About Elliott Davis LLC

Elliott Davis LLC, is a leading business solutions firm offering a full spectrum of services in the areas of tax, comprehensive assurance, and consulting services to diverse businesses, organizations, and individuals. With a network of more than 700 forward-thinking professionals in major U.S. markets and alliance resources across the globe, the organization ranks among the Top 40 and fastest-growing accounting firms in the United States. Elliott Davis has been providing innovative solutions since its founding in 1920. Visit elliottdavis.com for more information.

Jack Bacot, Chief Marketing Officer

jack.bacot@elliottdavis.com

SOURCE Elliott Davis LLC

Related Links

http://www.elliottdavis.com

