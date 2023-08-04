LUB Liquidating Trust Declaration of Distribution of $1.00 Per Unit

News provided by

LUB Liquidating Trust

04 Aug, 2023, 12:01 ET

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LUB Liquidating Trust (the "Company" or the "Trust"), which was formed to complete the monetization of the assets previously held by Luby's, Inc., announced today it has declared a cash liquidating distribution of $1.00 per unit to be paid on August 14, 2023 to unitholders of record.

Liquidation Status

Holders of member interests in the Trust are reminded that the conversion of Luby's, Inc. to the Trust occurred on May 31, 2022.  As previously disclosed, member interests in the Trust are generally not transferable except by will, intestate succession or operation of law.

The Company currently owns six real estate assets, of which two are operating locations, two are vacant and two are land. The two operating locations are Luby's cafeterias which are managed by a third party. The Trust continues to pursue disposition options for owned properties and leases. 

Distributions

The Trust received permission from the Delaware Court system to distribute available cash to unitholders, subject to certain minimum reserve requirements. 

On August 4, 2023, the Trust declared a cash liquidating distribution of $1.00 per unit to be paid on August 14, 2023 to unitholders of record.  Future liquidating distributions will depend on, among other things, the timing and amount of monetization of remaining assets.  There can be no assurance that future distributions will be similar to the current distribution.

Inclusive of the distribution announced today, the Company, together with its predecessor, will have distributed an aggregate of $3.70 per unit/common share since the approval of the Plan of Liquidation.

About LUB Liquidating Trust

LUB Liquidating Trust is the liquidating entity of Luby's Inc., which previously announced its plan of liquidation and dissolution, as approved by its shareholders on November 17, 2020. LUB Liquidating Trust is actively seeking buyers for its remaining real estate assets.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of these provisions, including the statements regarding sales of assets, effects of the Plan, expected value or proceeds attributable to the sale of assets, and expected proceeds to be distributed to beneficial holders of Units or the timing thereof. Readers are cautioned that various factors could cause its actual financial results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements made from time-to-time in news releases, reports, proxy statements, registration statements, and other written communications, as well as oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Trust. The following factors, as well as any other cautionary language included in this press release, provide examples of risks, uncertainties and events that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations the Trust describes in such forward-looking statements: general business and economic conditions; the effects of inflation; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Trust's annual reports on Form 10- K, including information regarding the risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the Plan, the expected net proceeds from the sale of assets, and expected proceeds to be distributed.

For additional information contact:
John Garilli, Interim CEO
[email protected]
Website: www.Lubtrust.com

SOURCE LUB Liquidating Trust

Also from this source

LUB Liquidating Trust Issues 2022 Annual Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.