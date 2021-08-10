Lubber Run Community Center and Jefferson Middle School Receive ENR Best Project Awards

The ENR annual awards program is dedicated to honoring the best construction projects and the companies that designed and built them. Independent juries of industry professionals in design and construction from each of ENR's ten regional editions assessed the projects based on innovation, teamwork, and safety.

The Lubber Run Community Center, located in Arlington, Virginia, was awarded Best Project in the Sports/Entertainment category. The state-of-the-art facility includes new outdoor recreation spaces and provides the community with programming for all ages, including a pre-school and senior center. Designed and built with extensive community feedback, the structure seamlessly integrates with the surrounding landscape and maximizes open community space. This Net Zero Ready facility is filled with sustainable features that optimize the building's energy performance – even trees that were felled during construction were milled and used to clad the primary circulation pathways inside the building.

Jefferson Middle School Academy, located in Washington, D.C., is an Award of Merit Honoree for ENR's K-12 Education category. Located adjacent to The Wharf, this modernization created educational environments that support 21st-century learning, also doubling as community spaces for the neighborhood. The school is housed in a historic building originally designed for two separate entities – the Southwestern Branch Public Library and Jefferson Junior High School. MCN worked closely with the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts and the Historic Preservation Office throughout this project. The modernization was the building's first major renovation since its original construction in 1939 and is LEED Gold Certified.

"The ENR MidAtlantic 2021 Best Project Award is a prestigious honor recognizing the best of innovation, quality, and safety. The judges reviewed nearly 90 projects located throughout the region, including Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia, to make their selection. Being recognized brings MCN one step closer to fulfilling our vision of being the most respected builder in the MidAtlantic Region," says CEO of MCN Build, Rudy Seikaly.

ABOUT MCN BUILD

MCN Build, Inc. is a privately held S corporation in Washington, DC, offering preconstruction, construction management, general contracting, and consulting services. The firm specializes in developments that enhance the community, including transformational projects that promote economic sustainability, including education, recreation, healthcare, affordable housing, and institutional spaces. With more than 6 million square feet constructed, MCN Build delivers outstanding quality, exceptional value, and an absolute commitment to an on-time and on-budget delivery for its clients – while staying true to its mission of serving the community. For more information on MCN Build, please visit www.mcnbuild.com.

