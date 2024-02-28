LUBE FOCUS WEEK 2024 Launching in Shanghai this June

The Grand Opening of LUBE FOCUS WEEK is taking place from June 3rdto 7th, 2024 in China!

SHANGHAI, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rd Shanghai International Lubricants and Technology Exhibition (Inter Lubric China), and Shanghai International Metalworking Fluids and Surface Cleaning Technology Exhibition (MWF & SC) will be held from June 5th to 7th, 2024 at Hall E7, Shanghai New International Expo Centre, China.

Hosted by the Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai, and organized by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd., Inter Lubric China, MWF & SC are renowned as authoritative, large-scale, and internationally recognized exhibitions. With 23 years of industry experience, Inter Lubric China have invited 3,500+ domestic and oversea exhibitors, attracted 200,000+ professional buyers, and held 150+ various conferences.

In 2024, we are embracing change! As the global "Peak Carbon" strategies progress, the application of lubricants and metal working fluids are evolving towards a low-carbon direction. We will present a joint exhibition covering an area of 200,000+ SQM engage application-endusers, such as vehicles, railway systems, molding and mechanism industries.

Furthermore,several concurrent events are scheduled to welcome the participants worldwide to join the LUBE FOCUS WEEK (June 3rd-7th, 2024)

A. China International Lubricants, Base Oils & Additives Conference

The conference focuses on the latest trends and sustainable development along the lubricant industry chain. Annually it attracts nearly 1,000 delegates.

B. Lubricant Brand Zone

It is designed to showcase lubricant brand images, boost brand exposure and conduct brand roadshow events. The Zone integrates offline and online marketing to highlight the technical strength of lubricant enterprises.

C. Professional Exhibition Onsite Activities

Nearly 20 industry forums, salons and sharing sessions will be organized, including but not limited to:

International Training Courses on Metalworking Fluids/Lubricants

Specialized Training on Rust Prevention Technology and Applications

Seminar on Base Oil and Additive Technologies

OEM Brand Development Forum and Supply-Demand Matchmaking

Exchange and Sharing Session on Food-Grade Lubricants

Meeting for Lubricants in New Energy Vehicles

Sustainable Development Exchange Meeting for the Lubricant Industry

D. Enterprise Brand Presentation Events

A dedicated promotion platform allows enterprises to present innovative technologies and cutting-edge products.

Welcome to LUBE FOCUS WEEK to facilitate your business connections and collaborations!

For more information: www.interlubric.com .

For registration:

For any queries, please contact:

Booths and Event Sponsorship:

Lina Cao, +86-21-62952132, [email protected]

Media Cooperation and Attendance:

Manqi Mao, +86-21-62955362, [email protected]

