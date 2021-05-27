LubeLife Puts A Spotlight On Anal Sex And Donates To Support Sexual Health With Campus Pride

Also, #LubeLife will be donating 15% of the sales of its two anal sex lubricants during the month of June to support sexual health and stigma reduction programs for queer young adults with Campus Pride.

"#LubeLife is a fun, irreverent brand that is all about adventure and exploration; we wanted to put a spotlight on anal sex during Pride month because it is at the very core of sexual adventure, and the LGBTQ community has always been on the forefront of that," said Tara Merkle, Senior Director of Marketing for #LubeLife. "At the same time, we also want to make sure people are playing safely," she added.

"Sex is a part of life and we must talk about it. Every dollar raised will be put towards our sexual health awareness programs and stigma reduction for queer young adult leaders," said Shane Windmeyer, Executive Director of Campus Pride. "We are thrilled to be working with #LubeLife to share a positive message around practicing responsible, consensual sex and we love the way they are really stepping up to support our cause, our community and our organization."

#LubeLife is the leading personal lubricant brand on Amazon, and it makes both water-based and silicone-based and flavored personal lubricants, as well as adult toy cleaners. All of their lubricants use natural ingredients, have been cleared by the FDA for safety (non-irritating) and efficacy (long-lasting), and come with a satisfaction guarantee. #LubeLife is a division of CC Wellness, the makers of pharmaceutical grade, OTC and class 2 medical devices, headquartered in Valencia, CA.

