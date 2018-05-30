Lubell Rosen Law Firm Appoints Five New Partners, Bringing Young, Vibrant Energy to Firm's Leadership

MIAMI, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lubell Rosen Managing Partners Mark Rosen, Esq. and Steven L. Lubell, Esq. are pleased to announce five new partners at the preeminent law firm. Carlos H. Arce, Esq. and Josh M. Bloom, Esq.; who were previously with Lubell Rosen, have re-joined the firm as partners. Ryan M. Sanders, Esq.; Patrick R. Sullivan, Esq. and Megan Sincore Paranzino have been promoted from within the firm.

"We are very pleased to name these vibrant and young — yet highly experienced and successful — attorneys as partners," said Lubell. "They are leaders who are very in tune with today's issues, and bring exceptional service to our clients."

Re-joining Lubell Rosen from other law firms:

Arce focuses his practice on health law, HIPAA compliance, privacy and data breach, personal injury protection and medical malpractice defense. Prior to attending law school, Arce worked for a large South Florida medical practice, which provided insight regarding what health care providers face on a daily basis. For more information about Arce, visit http://lubellrosen.com/people/carlos-h-arce-esq/.

A civil litigation and health care regulatory attorney, Bloom actively engages in all aspects of complex, commercial disputes, with an emphasis on employment matters. Prior to beginning his law practice, Bloom worked with one of the leading innovators in experimental economics, with an emphasis on decision-making in a controlled investment environment. For more information about Bloom, visit http://lubellrosen.com/people/josh-m-bloom-esq/.

Promoted from within Lubell Rosen:

An attorney with Lubell Rosen since 2015, Sanders focuses on medical malpractice defense, and assists medical providers in the recovery of their medical bills. Prior to joining Lubell Rosen, he spent five years working for a Boca Raton law firm, where he represented plaintiffs in negligence matters including personal injury, products liability and medical malpractice cases. For more information about Sanders, visit http://lubellrosen.com/people/ryan-m-sanders-esq/.

Sullivan practices in the areas of medical malpractice defense, personal injury (catastrophic accidents, premises liability, and wrongful death), employment law, health law, white-collar criminal defense, and business litigation. Prior to joining the firm, he worked at a law firm in Atlanta, Georgia; where he managed a large caseload of criminal and civil cases. For more information about Sullivan, visit http://lubellrosen.com/people/patrick-r-sullivan-esq/.

Paranzino's practice focuses on medical malpractice defense, including but not limited to presuit/notice of intent, conducting and defending depositions, client preparation for depositions, motion practice, and trial work. Additionally, she prepares responses to Department of Health/Board of Medicine investigations. She has spent her legal career advocating for physicians. For more information about Paranzino, visit http://lubellrosen.com/people/megan-sincore-paranzino-esq/.

About Lubell Rosen

Lubell Rosen is a law firm dedicated to providing full service representation as well as defending and protecting entrepreneurs and business owners, as well as small, medium and large businesses in industries ranging from construction to telecommunications. Lubell Rosen also represents physicians, health care professionals and businesses in the health care industry. The firm has been named a U.S. Top Ranked Law Firm by FORTUNE Money Magazine. Only the finest attorneys are invited to join the practice. Lubell Rosen's headquarters are located at 200 S. Andrews Ave., Suite 900, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. To reach Lubell Rosen's headquarters, call 954-880-9500. The firm also has an office in Coral Gables, Florida. For more information, visit www.lubellrosen.com.

