LubeZone to Partner with JR Motorsports and the No. 8 Chevrolet

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LubeZone, Inc., the fastest growing network of preventative maintenance centers for heavy and medium duty trucks in the United States, will be the primary partner for Josh Berry and the No. 8 Chevrolet for two events during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The No. 8 LubeZone Chevrolet will debut at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 5 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 14.

Although it marks LubeZone's initial foray into NASCAR, for Berry, the partnership adds another chapter in the long-standing relationship with Mark Clark, Executive President and Cofounder of LubeZone, which dates back to Berry's early Late Model days.

"It's great to be able to work with Mark (Clark) again and to welcome LubeZone to this No. 8 team," said Berry. "Mark and I had much success together in Late Models, and it's really cool to see our paths cross again and that we get to continue this journey into the NASCAR Xfinity Series together. It will make our first race in Michigan that much more special."

Founded in 2017, LubeZone provides timely preventative maintenance solutions to the transportation industry. Currently, with 11 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, California, and Georgia, the top-tier truck service company's preventative maintenance is designed to get professional drivers back on the road with their high-speed, high-quality service.

"I am excited to be back with both JR Motorsports and Josh Berry to bring LubeZone to the Xfinity Series," said Mark Clark. "I believe our success will continue on and off the track, and we're looking forward to Josh winning the championship next year! Fast is Back!"

During their time in the Late Model ranks, Berry and Clark were a formidable pairing. Together, the duo brought home a staggering 38 wins at short-tracks across the southeast.

"We're very grateful to have Mark (Clark) and LubeZone join JRM and support Josh for these races," said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, JR Motorsports CEO. "They have a strong, successful history together from Josh's time running Late Models. Now, it's a special opportunity to have the two reunite as Josh enters his second full-time season."

Additionally, LubeZone will continue its partnership at the grassroots level with Earnhardt Miller's son, Wyatt Miller, for the third consecutive year. Miller competes in the Outlaw Kart and Micro Sprint levels all across the United States, most notably at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, N.C. He's racked up multiple victories with Lubezone, including a Restricted Micro Sprint championship at Millbridge.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 21st year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also races in Late Model competition and owns five championships in regional Late Model divisions and added a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.

ABOUT LUBEZONE:

LubeZone understands that in the trucking industry, time is money. Whether you own one truck or a thousand, getting you back on the road fast is their focus with their high-speed yet high-quality service. Over the next few years, you will begin to see LubeZone locations at your favorite stopping points along major interstates throughout the country with fair prices, friendly service, and your favorite brands.

LubeZone currently has 11 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, California, and Georgia. For more information or to find a location nearest you, visit www.LubeZone.com.

ABOUT EPIKA FLEET SERVICES, INC.:

Epika is a nationwide network of mobile and in-shop preventative maintenance service centers focused on commercial fleets across the country. Epika was built by partnering with and investing in the best-of-the-best in every market we serve. Our brands include LubeZone, ProFleet, All Star Truck Service, Deaton Fleet Solutions, Truckers 24-Hr Road Service, CS Truck & Trailer, Downtime Fleet Management Services, Fleet Mobile Maintenance, and Managed Mobile. We currently have 11 quick service preventative maintenance locations in California, Texas, Oklahoma, and Georgia; Nine full-service repair and maintenance facilities; and 33 branch locations operating mobile service units in California, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Nevada, Alabama, and Florida. Epika also operates a 24/7 dispatch center with over 1,500 service providers in its network. For more information, visit www.EpikaFleet.com.

