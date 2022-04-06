Lubricant Additives Market to Garner $31.3 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 3.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increased demand from the automotive industry and stringent environmental regulations regarding emission drive the growth of the global lubricant additives market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Lubricant Additives Market by Type (Dispersants, Viscosity Index Improvers, Detergents, Anti-wear Agents, Antioxidants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Friction Modifiers, Emulsifiers and Others) and Application (Industrial and Automotive): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global lubricant additives industry generated $18.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $31.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Increased demand from the automotive industry and stringent environmental regulations regarding emission drive the growth of the global lubricant additives market. However, fluctuating prices of crude oil hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in market opportunities from developing economies presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global lubricant additives market, owing to decline in demand for lubricant additives from the end-use industries such as automobile.

The pandemic had halted the production facilities of the lubricant additives industry and disrupted the supply chain, owing to the implementation of lockdown.

However, the market is going to recover soon in 2022.

The dispersants segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the dispersants segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global lubricant additives market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to its wide usage in forming additive packages for both, automotive and industrial segments. Moreover, the antioxidants segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is because anti-oxidants help increase the oxidative resistance of base oil and also allow the lubricants to operate effectively at higher temperatures.

The automotive lubricant additives segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the automotive lubricant additives segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global lubricant additives market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to the rapid development in the automotive sector and increase in production of vehicles in major regions. However, the industrial lubricant additives segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to rapid industrialization, use of lubricant additives for the effective use of energy resources, and expansion of various end use industries.

Asia-Pacific, followed by LAMEA & North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by LAMEA & North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global lubricant additives market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, attributed to the presence of key players and huge consumer base in the region.

Leading Market Players

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Infineum International Limited

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

Chemtura Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation

Croda International PLC

Afton Chemical Corporation

VAnderbilt Chemicals LLC

Rhein Chemie Corporation.

SOURCE Allied Market Research