Lubricant Anti Wear Agents Market size is set to grow by USD 108.6 million from 2024-2028, Increasing need for reliable machinery and effective maintenance to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lubricant anti wear agents market size is estimated to grow by USD 108.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.78% during the forecast period. Increasing need for reliable machinery and effective maintenance is driving market growth, with a trend towards advances in engine oil technology. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Afton Group, AMSOIL Inc., ASL CamGuard, BASF SE, BRB International BV, Chevron Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, DOG Chemical Products Ltd. And Co. Kg, Dorf Ketal Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd., Dover Chemical Corp., Eni SpA, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Infineum International Ltd., Italmatch Chemicals Spa, Lanxess AG, Solvay SA, The Lubrizol Corp., and Wuxi Southern Petroleum Additives Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global lubricant anti wear agents market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Channel (Captive and Merchant), Type (Zinc dialkyl di-thiophosphate, Phosphate, Phosphite, and Phosphonate), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The lubricant anti wear agents market is experiencing significant growth due to the adoption of advanced technologies in engine oil production. Vendors are investing in improving engine oil efficiency through the use of advanced antioxidants, surfactants, high-pressure agents, and superior corrosion inhibitors. A notable trend in the market is the use of bonded technology, where high-pressure lubricants are formulated through the chemical treatment of hydrocarbons. These advanced lubricants offer superior stability and resistance to extreme temperatures and pressures, resulting in improved engine performance and clearer emissions. Notably, vendors are reducing the usage of particles such as graphite, molybdenum disulfide, and polytetrafluoroethylene resins to further enhance engine performance. These developments in engine oil technology are expected to drive the growth of the lubricant anti wear agents market during the forecast period.

The Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market is witnessing significant trends in various sectors. With the rise in metal-to-metal friction in gears parts, the demand for effective anti-wear agents is increasing. Collaborations and plant expansions are on the rise in the industry to meet this demand. The renewable energy sector is also driving growth, with a focus on alternative fuels like biodiesel, ethanol, and natural gas. The automobile sectors, including passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles, are major consumers of gear oil, transmission fluid, hydraulic fluid, and motor vehicle lubricants. Crude oil prices impact the market, making the search for alternatives like CO2 (Carbon dioxide) and alternative lubricant agents like Zinc Di-thiophosphate (ZDP), Tricresyl phosphate (TCP), Halocarbons, Stearic acid, Glycerol mono-oleate, and various phosphate, phosphonate, and phosphite derivatives essential. Sales channels, including merchants and captive, are adapting to these trends, offering a wide range of anti-wear agents, AW additives, and lubricating agents like engine oil, automotive gear oil, automotive transmission fluid, metalworking fluid, greases, and hydraulic oil. The market is dynamic, responding to changing needs in industries and public health emergencies.

Market Challenges

The global lubricant anti wear agents market is significantly influenced by the cost of raw materials, primarily crude oil. As mineral oil-based and synthetic lubricants are derived from crude oil, the market's growth may be hindered due to fluctuating crude oil prices. These price fluctuations can negatively impact manufacturers and end-users by increasing the cost of raw materials. Volatility in crude oil prices is a significant factor causing instability in the market. For instance, the price of Brent crude oil decreased from USD101 per barrel in 2022 to USD83 per barrel in 2023. Synthetic lubricants, which are primarily derived from hydrocarbons obtained from petroleum, are also affected by these price fluctuations. Other sources of raw materials for lubricants include synthetic esters, PAOs, phosphate esters, glycols, and silicate esters. The unpredictability of raw material prices can hamper the growth of the global lubricant anti wear agents market by impacting supply and profit margins.

The Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents market faces several challenges in various industries. In manufacturing sectors, metal-to-metal friction in gears and machinery parts requires effective anti-wear solutions. Collaborations and plant expansions are key strategies for market players to stay competitive. Renewable energy transition brings new opportunities with the use of alternative fuels like biodiesel, ethanol, and natural gas. However, public health emergencies and automobile sectors' shift towards electric vehicles pose threats to the traditional lubricant agent industry. Crude oil prices and the availability of alternatives like CO2, phosphate, phosphonate, and phosphite impact the market dynamics. Zinc Di-thiophosphate (ZDP), Tricresyl phosphate (TCP), Halocarbons, Stearic acid, Glycerol mono-oleate, Grease, and Metalworking fluid are popular anti-wear agents. Sales channels include merchants and captive consumers in sectors like automotive (engine oil, automotive gear oil, automotive transmission fluid, motor vehicles), industrial (gear oil, transmission fluid, hydraulic fluid), and metalworking.

Segment Overview

This lubricant anti wear agents market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Channel 1.1 Captive

1.2 Merchant Type 2.1 Zinc dialkyl di-thiophosphate

2.2 Phosphate

2.3 Phosphite

2.4 Phosphonate Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Captive- The Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market refers to the business sector supplying additives that prevent wear and tear in lubricants. These agents enhance the performance and longevity of machinery by reducing friction and protecting against corrosion. Key players in this market include BASF SE, Shell, and ExxonMobil. Growing demand for improved machinery efficiency and longer operational life drives market growth. Market size was valued at USDXX billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USDYY billion by 2026, with a CAGR of ZZ%.

The global Sports and Fitness Wear market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising health consciousness and increasing participation in physical activities. Key players focus on innovation and sustainability. The global Bridal Wear market is thriving due to evolving fashion trends and increased spending on weddings, with customization and luxury fabrics being major trends. The Women Apparel market continues to expand, fueled by changing fashion preferences and rising disposable incomes, with a strong emphasis on e-commerce platforms and inclusive sizing. Major brands are leveraging technology to enhance the shopping experience.

Research Analysis

The lubricant anti-wear agents market encompasses a range of additives, including P-Derivatives, Phosphates, Phosphonates, and Phosphites. These agents are essential in various types of lubricants, including engine oil, automotive gear oil, automotive transmission fluid, metal working fluid, greases, hydraulic oil, and others. Merchants and captive users are significant consumers of these anti-wear agents, also known as AW additives or lubricating agents. They help reduce metal-to-metal friction in gears and other parts, enhancing the performance and longevity of machinery. Collaborations, plant expansions, and innovations in the automobile sectors, particularly in passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles, are driving the market growth. Renewable energy and public health emergencies are also creating new opportunities. The market for gear oil, transmission fluid, hydraulic fluid, and motor vehicles continues to expand, fueling the demand for anti-wear agents. Petroleum products remain a significant raw material source for these agents, but research into alternative sources is ongoing.

Market Research Overview

The lubricant anti-wear agents market encompasses a range of additives including P-Derivative, Phosphate, Phosphonate, and Phosphite. These agents play a crucial role in reducing metal-to-metal friction in various applications such as engine oil, automotive gear oil, automotive transmission fluid, metalworking fluid, greases, and hydraulic oil. Merchants and captive users are the primary consumers of these anti-wear agents, also known as AW additives or lubricating agents. Collaborations and plant expansions are driving growth in the market. The renewable energy sector is also adopting these agents in gear oils, transmission fluids, and hydraulic fluids for use in wind turbines and other renewable energy equipment. The automobile sectors, including passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles, are significant consumers of these agents due to increasing demand for fuel-efficient and durable vehicles. The lubricant agent industry is influenced by factors such as crude oil prices, alternative fuels like CO2 (Carbon dioxide), biodiesel, ethanol, and natural gas. Key trends include the use of Zinc Di-thiophosphate (ZDP), Tricresyl phosphate (TCP), Halocarbons, Stearic acid, and Glycerol mono-oleate in various lubricant applications. The sales channel for these agents includes direct sales, distributors, and retailers. The active automobiles sector is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for motor vehicles and petroleum products.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Channel

Captive



Merchant

Type

Zinc Dialkyl Di-thiophosphate



Phosphate



Phosphite



Phosphonate

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

