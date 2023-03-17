Lubricant anti wear agents market size to grow by USD 93.04 million from 2022 to 2027: Increasing need for reliable machinery and effective maintenance to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lubricant anti wear agents market size is estimated to increase by USD 93.04 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45%. The increasing need for reliable machinery and effective maintenance is driving the market growth. Proper lubrication improves machine reliability, while improper lubrication can lead to premature failure of bearings. Contamination also has a negative impact on machine reliability. However, the use of over-based calcium sulfonates additive can remove various acidic contaminants from lubricants. Moreover, the dispersants in additive packages can prevent the formation of various organic contaminants on the surface of machinery. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lubricant Anti Wear Agents Market 2023-2027

Lubricant anti wear agents market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (zinc dialkyl di-thiophosphate, phosphate, phosphite, and phosphonate) and channel (captive and merchant).

The captive segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. A captive channel enables services such as manufacturing and sales. It helps companies in lowering the total costs associated with the production of lubricants while maintaining quality standards. In this type of sales channel, the need for additive suppliers is reduced. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for this channel, which will propel the global lubricant anti wear agents market growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global lubricant anti wear agents market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global lubricant anti wear agents market.

APAC is estimated to account for 59% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the main factors behind this growth include the high consumption of lubricant additives in industries such as automotive, construction, and refining. China , India , Japan , and South Korea are the key countries in the regional market. Most of the demand for lubricant anti wear agents in APAC comes from the automotive industry. The increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles in APAC are leading to a rise in the consumption of lubricant products.

Lubricant anti wear agents market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global lubricant anti wear agents market is fragmented, with the presence of several international and regional lubricant anti wear agent manufacturers. Some of the prominent vendors that offer lubricant anti wear agents in the market are Afton Group, AMSOIL Inc., ASL CamGuard, BASF SE, Chevron Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, DOG Chemical Products Ltd. and Co. Kg, Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., Dover Chemical Corp., Eni Spa, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Infineum International Ltd., Italmatch Chemicals Spa, Lanxess AG, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Solvay SA, The Lubrizol Corp., and Wuxi Southern Petroleum Additives Co. Ltd. and others.

The market is dominated by global manufacturers. The prominent vendors are pure-play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified players. Fluctuations in crude oil prices and emphasis on energy efficiency are some of the challenges faced by manufacturers. However, key leading players have a vast geographical presence, with production facilities located across the world, which will boost the market growth.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor offerings -

Afton Group - The company offers lubricant anti wear agents such as HiTec 1656 and HiTec 7169.

The company offers lubricant anti wear agents such as HiTec 1656 and HiTec 7169. BASF SE - The company offers heavy lubricant anti wear agents, named IRGALUBE FE1, for engine oil formulators and vehicle manufacturers.

The company offers heavy lubricant anti wear agents, named IRGALUBE FE1, for engine oil formulators and vehicle manufacturers. Chevron Corp. - The company offers heavy lubricant anti wear agents such as Denison and Eaton Vickers .

Lubricant anti wear agents market – Market dynamics



Key trends - Advances in engine oil technology are key trends influencing the market growth. The use of innovative fuel and lubricant technologies has led to the development of advanced engine oil for automotive applications. Prominent vendors are using advanced antioxidants, surfactants, high-pressure agents, and superior corrosion inhibitors to improve the efficiency of engine oil. They have minimized the use of particles such as graphite, molybdenum disulfide, and polytetrafluoroethylene resins to improve the overall performance of the engine. These factors are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Fluctuations in crude oil prices may impede the market growth. Mineral oil-based lubricants and synthetic lubricants are made from crude oil. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices can lead to volatility in raw material prices. Some of the other major sources of construction lubricants include synthetic esters, PAOs, phosphate esters, glycols, and other silicate esters obtained from petroleum. Moreover, volatility in raw material prices adversely affects the supply and profit margins of manufacturers. Hence, the fluctuations in crude oil prices will have a negative impact on market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this lubricant anti wear agents market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the lubricant anti wear agents market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the lubricant anti wear agents market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the lubricant anti wear agents market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lubricant anti wear agents market vendors

Lubricant Anti Wear Agents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 93.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Afton Group, AMSOIL Inc., ASL CamGuard, BASF SE, Chevron Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, DOG Chemical Products Ltd. and Co. Kg, Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., Dover Chemical Corp., Eni Spa, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Infineum International Ltd., Italmatch Chemicals Spa, Lanxess AG, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Solvay SA, The Lubrizol Corp., and Wuxi Southern Petroleum Additives Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

