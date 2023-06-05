Lubricant Viscosity Grade Improvers Market size is set to grow by USD 719.65 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing demand from end-user industries boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lubricant viscosity grade improvers market size is estimated to grow by USD 719.65 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 43% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The region witnesses a high demand for lubricants from heavy engineering, steel manufacturing, mining and refining, and plastics and polymer industries. For instance, in May 2021, Vedanta Ltd. announced that it is planning to invest USD 1.34 billion to set up an aluminum park in Odisha, India. Furthermore, the growing automotive industry drives regional growth. Hence, such investments are expected to increase the demand for lubricants, thereby propelling the growth of the regional lubricant viscosity grade improvers market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lubricant Viscosity Grade Improvers Market 2023-2027

Lubricant Viscosity Grade Improvers Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (vehicle lubricants and industrial lubricants), product (polymethacrylate (PMA), hydrostyrene diene copolymer (HSD), and polyisobutylene (PIB), and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the vehicle lubricants segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising production of automobiles, coupled with their high demand, mainly in developing countries. These lubricants are used in oils such as engine oils, hydraulic oils, and shock absorber oils. Lubricants reduce friction and wear, improving fuel efficiency and the life of automotive components. Furthermore, lubrication also helps prevent parts from seizing and causing severe damage and lubricants provide high resistance to oil degradation, reduce evaporation and increase fuel efficiency. Hence, the demand for high-performance lubricants in the automotive industry is overgrowing as the shift to fuel-efficient cars and motorcycles continues.

Lubricant Viscosity Grade Improvers Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Growing investment in the infrastructure sector in APAC is a major factor driving the growth of the global lubricant viscosity grade improvers market.

In this market, China accounts for the largest, fastest-growing value pool driven by growth across sectors, including road transport, construction, and manufacturing.

accounts for the largest, fastest-growing value pool driven by growth across sectors, including road transport, construction, and manufacturing. The country invested around USD 13.1 billion in the development and construction of the Beijing International Airport in 2020, which is designed to handle about 72 million passengers by 2025.

in the development and construction of the International Airport in 2020, which is designed to handle about 72 million passengers by 2025. Similarly, in 2022, China invested USD 3.9 billion in Olympic infrastructure.

invested in Olympic infrastructure. Hence, such rapid growth in APAC drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising adoption of synthetic lubricants is an emerging trend in the global lubricant viscosity grade improvers market growth.

These are lubricants formulated using base oil from an advanced chemical industry, such as Esthers, PAO (Poly Alpha Olephine), and better-performing synthetic lubricants that are corrosion-resistant and antioxidant.

It also withstands a wide temperature range from -60°C to over 450°C as well as extends lubricant life 4-8 times over petroleum-based lubricants and provides better performance compared to mineral-based lubricants.

Hence, such factors boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Fluctuation in crude oil prices is a challenge hindering the growth of the global lubricant viscosity grade improvers market.

Raw materials prices such as thermoplastic polymers have fluctuated since 2015 and additionally, petroleum and natural gas derivatives are lubricant thickeners.

Furthermore, petroleum and natural gas derivatives are lubricant thickeners, and thus, the price of these materials fluctuates with the price of natural gas and crude oil.

Hence, the volatility in the price of crude oil will hamper the growth of the global lubricant viscosity grade improvers market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Lubricant Viscosity Grade Improvers Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the lubricant viscosity grade improvers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the lubricant viscosity grade improvers market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the lubricant viscosity grade improvers market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lubricant viscosity grade improvers market vendors

Lubricant Viscosity Grade Improvers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 719.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Hitech Petroleum and Chemicals Inc., Asian Oil Co., BASF SE, BPT Chemicals Co. Ltd., CHETAS BIOCHEM, Chevron Corp., Croda International Plc, Eni SpA, Evonik Industries AG, Goodway Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Innov Oil Pte Ltd., Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., NewMarket Corp., PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd., Shanghai Minglan Chemical Co. Ltd., Shell plc, and The Lubrizol Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

