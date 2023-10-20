Lubricants Market For Mining And Quarry Applications Market size to increase by USD 660.59 million between 2022 to 2027| The adoption of smart mining equipment drives the market growth - Technavio

The Lubricants Market for Mining and Quarry Applications Market size is expected to grow by USD 660.59 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period. Adoption of smart mining equipment is notably driving the lubricants market for mining and quarry applications market. However, factor such as Strong growth in renewable energy generation may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Coal mining, Iron ore mining, Rare earth mineral mining, Bauxite mining, and Others), Product Type (Mineral oil lubricants, Synthetic oil lubricants, and Bio-based lubricants), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lubricants Market for Mining and Quarry Applications 2023-2027
Lubricants Market for Mining and Quarry Applications Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segment Analysis

During the forecast period, significant growth is anticipated in the coal mining segment. In recent years, there has been a notable transformation in the coal mining industry. Traditionally, lubricants played a significant role in coal mining, serving various purposes, from maintaining heavy machinery like draglines and conveyor systems to protecting essential components in underground mining equipment.

Lubricants Market for Mining and Quarry Applications Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Market Analysis 

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to make a substantial contribution, estimated at 57%, to the global market's growth during the forecast period. The growth in the APAC market is primarily driven by the significant demand for energy and infrastructure development, which requires the utilization of metals and energy minerals. This demand is particularly prominent in major developing economies like India, China, Indonesia, and the Philippines, all of which are part of the APAC region.

Lubricants Market for Mining and Quarry Applications Market 2023 – 2027: Company Insights 
The lubricants market for mining and quarry applications market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  • BP Plc
  • Busler Enterprises Inc.
  • Chevron Corp.
  • CSW Industrials Inc.
  • D A Lubricant Co.
  • Eurol BV
  • Exxon Mobil Corp.
  • FUCHS PETROLUB SE
  • Lubrication Engineers Inc.
  • Lubriplate Lubricants Co.
  • Quaker Chemical Corp.
  • Rymax BV
  • Schaeffer Manufacturing Co.
  • Shell plc
  • Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd.
  • TotalEnergies SE
  • Valvoline Inc.
  • San Miguel Corp.
  • Lucas Oil Products Inc.

Industrial Lubricants Market: The industrial lubricants market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.73% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12.49 billion.

Lubricants Market: The lubricants market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 25.23 billion.

Lubricants Market For Mining And Quarry Applications Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 660.59 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.17

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key countries

US, China, India, Russia, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BP Plc, Busler Enterprises Inc., Chevron Corp., CSW Industrials Inc., D A Lubricant Co., Eurol BV, Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Lubrication Engineers Inc., Lubriplate Lubricants Co., Quaker Chemical Corp., Rymax BV, Schaeffer Manufacturing Co., Shell plc, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Valvoline Inc., San Miguel Corp., and Lucas Oil Products Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Application
  7. Market Segmentation by Product Type
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

