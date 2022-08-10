Lubricants Market in India, Increasing Demand from End-user Industries to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Lubricants Market in India Key Market Segmentation

The category of lubricants based on mineral oil in India will significantly increase its market share. Mineral oil-based lubricants are highly demanded due to their affordability and accessibility. Mineral oil-based lubricants are produced by distilling, solvent-extracting, and breaking crude oil to produce petroleum. Because mineral oil-based lubricants are produced on a massive scale during the refining of petroleum, they are significantly less expensive than synthetic and bio-based lubricants. This is one of the key benefits of utilizing them. such factors are expected to drive the segment's growth during the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.

Lubricants Market Vendors in India

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.: The company offers lubricant products that include engine oil, gear oils, greases, petrol, oil, grease, penetrating lubricants, dry lubricants, and many more, under the brand name of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

BP Plc: The company offers lubricant products that include gasoline, kerosene, distillate fuel oils, residual fuel oils, lubricants, and many more, under the brand name of BP Plc.

Exxon Mobil Corp.: The company offers lubricant products that include crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical, natural gas exploration, production, refining, and many more, under the brand name of Exxon Mobil Corp.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.: The company offers lubricant products that include engine oil, gear oils, greases, petrol, oil, grease, penetrating lubricants, petroleum, gas, and many more, under the brand name of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.: The company offers lubricant products that provide refining, pipeline transportation, exploration, production of crude oil, gas, petrochemicals, gas marketing, and many more, under the brand name of Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

Key Market Dynamics:

One of the main factors promoting the expansion of the lubricants market in India is the rising demand from end-user industries. Because of their anti-wear properties, corrosion resistance, and other qualities, lubricants are utilized in construction equipment. In the steel industry, they are utilized in a variety of applications such as hydraulic fluids, compressor oils, and other substances.

Lubricants are necessary for machinery including blast furnaces, continuous castings, and others to lower downtime and boost operational effectiveness. During the projection period, these factors will fuel market expansion. Although factors such as fluctuations in crude oil prices may impede market growth. Download Free Sample Report.

Lubricants Market in India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2022-2026 809.93 th tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp., Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Tide Water Oil Co. Ltd., TOTAL SE, and Valvoline Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Specialty chemicals

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: India - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 12: India market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

5.3 Mineral oil-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Mineral oil-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 23: Mineral oil-based lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Synthetic lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Synthetic lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 25: Synthetic lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Bio-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Bio-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 27: Bio-based lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 30: Comparison by Application

6.3 Automotive oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Automotive oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 32: Automotive oils - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Industrial oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Industrial oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 34: Industrial oils - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Process oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Process oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 36: Process oils - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Metalworking fluids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Metalworking fluids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 38: Metalworking fluids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Greases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Greases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 40: Greases - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Application

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix compares Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 42:Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing demand from end-user industries

8.1.2 Increasing need for reliable machinery and effective maintenance

8.1.3 Increased implementation of automatic lubrication systems

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Fluctuations in crude oil prices

8.2.2 Environmental impact of lubricants

8.2.3 Increasing adoption of electric vehicles

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising adoption of synthetic lubricants

8.3.2 Rising need for technological upgrades

8.3.3 the Growing number of industry-specific products

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Vendor Disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 49: Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 51: Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 BP Plc

Exhibit 53: BP Plc - Overview

Exhibit 54: BP Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 55: BP Plc - Key news

Exhibit 56: BP Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: BP Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 58: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 61: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 64: Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 65: Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Exhibit 75: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Overview

Exhibit 76: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Tide Water Oil Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Tide Water Oil Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 80: Tide Water Oil Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 81: Tide Water Oil Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Tide Water Oil Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 TOTAL SE

Exhibit 83: TOTAL SE - Overview

Exhibit 84: TOTAL SE - Business segments

Exhibit 85: TOTAL SE - Key news

Exhibit 86: TOTAL SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: TOTAL SE - Segment focus

10.12 Valvoline Inc.

Exhibit 88: Valvoline Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 89: Valvoline Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 90: Valvoline Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 91: Valvoline Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market Definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology

Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

