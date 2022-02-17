Lubricants Market In India to Grow by 809.93 th tons | Technavio

Market Scope

The lubricants market in India covers the following areas:

Lubricants Market In India Sizing

Lubricants Market In India Forecast

Lubricants Market In India Analysis

Driver and Challenge

One of the key drivers supporting the lubricants market growth in India is the increasing demand from end-user industries. Lubricants are used in construction equipment because of their characteristics, such as anti-wear and resistance to corrosion. Hydraulic fluids made from lubricants are used in earthmoving equipment such as crawler excavators and mini excavators, owing to their high energy transmission capacity. They are also used to increase the drain/re-greasing intervals of the equipment, lubrication efficiency, and the wear resistance of friction pairs, as well as to enhance the lifespan of the equipment. They are used as hydraulic fluids, compressor oils, and others in the steel industry for various applications. Equipment such as blast furnaces, continuous castings, and others require lubricants to reduce downtime and increase operational efficiency. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

The growth of the lubricants market in India is hindered by fluctuations in crude oil prices. The increasing prices of crude oil in India have adversely impacted the manufacturers and end-users. Fluctuations in crude oil prices cause volatility in raw material prices. Synthetic lubricants are primarily derived from hydrocarbons, which are derived from petroleum. Synthetic esters, PAOs, phosphate esters, glycols, and other silicate esters obtained from petroleum are a few other major sources of construction lubricants. Volatility in raw material prices can adversely affect the supply and profit margins of manufacturers.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has categorized the lubricants market in India as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years. These factors will determine the levels of growth of the lubricants market in India during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned and Their Offerings

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. - The company offers lubricant products that include engine oil, gear oils, greases, petrol, oil, grease, penetrating lubricants, dry lubricants, and many more, under the brand name of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

The company offers lubricant products that include engine oil, gear oils, greases, petrol, oil, grease, penetrating lubricants, dry lubricants, and many more, under the brand name of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. BP Plc - The company offers lubricant products that include gasoline, kerosene, distillate fuel oils, residual fuel oils, lubricants, and many more, under the brand name of BP Plc.

The company offers lubricant products that include gasoline, kerosene, distillate fuel oils, residual fuel oils, lubricants, and many more, under the brand name of BP Plc. Exxon Mobil Corp. - The company offers lubricant products that include crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical, natural gas exploration, production, refining and many more, under the brand name of Exxon Mobil Corp.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Micronized PTFE Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Dry Mix Mortar Additives and Chemicals Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Lubricants Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2022-2026 809.93 th tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp., Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Tide Water Oil Co. Ltd., TOTAL SE, and Valvoline Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Mineral oil-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Synthetic lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Bio-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Automotive oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Industrial oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Process oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Metalworking fluids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Greases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

BP Plc

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Tide Water Oil Co. Ltd.

TOTAL SE

Valvoline Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio