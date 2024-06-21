Lubricants Market size is set to grow by USD 23.8 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for lubricants from end-user industries to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lubricants market size is estimated to grow by USD 23.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 3.22% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for lubricants from end-user industries is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of bio-based lubricants. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Arabian Petroleum Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., CONDAT, ENEOS Holdings Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Gazpromneft Lubricants Ltd., GP Global, Hinduja Group Ltd., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Novvi LLC, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Phillips 66, PJSC LUKOIL, PT Pertamina Persero, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., and TotalEnergies SE.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global lubricants market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Automotive oils, Industrial oils, Process oils, Metalworking fluids, and Greases), Product (Mineral oil-based lubricants, Synthetic lubricants, and Bio-based lubricants), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global lubricants market is witnessing a trend towards the adoption of bio-based lubricants. These eco-friendly alternatives offer numerous benefits, including a cleaner work environment, reduced maintenance costs, and enhanced safety features. Manufacturers like RSC Bio Solutions, Chevron, Castrol, and FUCHS are leading this shift, producing biodegradable lubricants with higher flashpoints and constant viscosity. European countries are mandating their use in environmentally sensitive applications. Bio-based lubricants degrade gradually, minimizing environmental impact, and driving market growth during the forecast period.

The lubricants market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various industries. Components like engine oils, lubricants, and greases are in high demand. Transformative technologies like electric vehicles and hydroelectric power are driving innovation in the sector. Fluid technology providers are focusing on developing high-performance lubricants to meet the evolving needs of industries. The market is also witnessing a trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly lubricants. Passive and active lubrication systems are gaining popularity due to their efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The market is competitive, with key players constantly innovating to meet customer requirements and stay ahead of the competition. The future looks bright for the lubricants market, with continued growth expected in the coming years.

Market Challenges

• The global lubricants market relies heavily on mineral oil derived from crude oil. Crude oil price fluctuations significantly impact the cost of raw materials for lubricant manufacturers. In 2021, rising global crude oil prices, due to increased vaccination rates, economic recovery, and higher demand, negatively affected the market. Volatility in crude oil prices and potential supply disruptions from adverse weather or emergencies pose ongoing challenges to market growth.

• The lubricants market faces several challenges in today's business environment. One major challenge is the increasing cost of raw materials, such as base oils and additives. Another challenge is the growing demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable lubricants. Additionally, the market is becoming more competitive, with many new players entering the market. Furthermore, regulatory compliance is a significant challenge, as lubricant manufacturers must adhere to strict environmental and safety regulations. Lastly, the trend towards Industry 4.0 and digitalization is transforming the lubricants industry, requiring companies to invest in new technologies and business models. Overall, these challenges require lubricant companies to be agile, innovative, and customer-focused to remain competitive in the market.

Segment Overview

This lubricants market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Automotive oils

1.2 Industrial oils

1.3 Process oils

1.4 Metalworking fluids

1.5 Greases Product 2.1 Mineral oil-based lubricants

2.2 Synthetic lubricants

2.3 Bio-based lubricants Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Automotive oils- The automotive industry's expansion, driven by the increasing production and demand for passenger cars in developing countries like China, India, Brazil, and Indonesia, fuels the demand for lubricants. These essential products, used in oils such as engine oils, hydraulic oils, and shock absorber fluids, reduce friction and wear, enhancing fuel efficiency and component longevity. High-performance lubricants are in high demand due to the shift towards fuel-efficient vehicles and motorbikes. Additionally, new applications like battery cooling and noise reduction expand lubricant usage.

Research Analysis

The lubricants market encompasses a wide range of industries and applications, including high-performance engines for marine applications, electric vehicles, seaborne trade, tourism sector, and cruise ships. Lubricant manufacturers cater to various sectors such as construction, supplying efficient lubrication solutions for heavy-duty construction equipment. The focus on longevity and reducing friction leads to the use of various types of lubricants, including hydraulic fluids, mineral oil lubricants, synthetic lubricants, and semi-synthetic lubricants. The market also witnesses the growing trend towards bio-based lubricants, available in solid and semi-solid forms, for colliding applications. Engine oil, specifically Group I, is a significant segment within the lubricants market.

Market Research Overview

The lubricants market encompasses a wide range of products used to reduce friction between moving parts and protect against corrosion. These include mineral oil-based lubricants, synthetic lubricants, and specialty lubricants. The market is driven by various factors such as increasing industrialization, automotive sector growth, and rising demand for energy efficiency. Different industries like manufacturing, power generation, automotive, and construction contribute significantly to the market. The use of lubricants in various applications such as engine oil, gear oil, hydraulic fluid, and greases further expands the market scope. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace due to the increasing awareness of the benefits of using high-performance lubricants and the ongoing research and development in this field.

