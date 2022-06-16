Lubricants Market Size to Grow by USD 6.22 Million | 59% of the growth will originate from APAC| Technavio

Jun 16, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Lubricants Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 is now available at Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness a market potential growth difference of USD 6.22 million from 2020 to 2025. The lubricants market has been projected to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.33% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing demand from end-user industries is one of the key factors driving the lubricants market growth. The fluctuations in crude oil prices will emerge as a major challenge for the market.
Lubricants Market Segmentation Highlights
- The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
- Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
- Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Petroliam Nasional Berhad , Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TotalEnergies SE are among some of the major market participants.
- Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Companies including BP Plc offers lubricants products such as Visco 7000 5W-30, Visco 7000 C 5W-40, and Visco 5000 5W-30.
- Product
- Mineral Oil-based Lubricants: The mineral oil-based lubricants segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue-generating segment during the forecast period. The high demand for mineral oil-based lubricants can be attributed to their low cost and easy accessibility. One of the main advantages of using mineral oil-based lubricants is that they are manufactured on a large scale during petroleum refining and, therefore, are much cheaper than synthetic and bio-based lubricants.
- Synthetic Lubricants
- Bio-based Lubricants
- Geography
- APAC: 59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for global lubricants market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing demand from end-user industries will facilitate the global lubricants market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
- Application
- Automotive Oils
- Industrial Oils
- Process Oils
- Metalworking Fluids
- Greases
Lubricants Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global lubricants market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the global lubricants market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The lubricants market report covers the following areas:
Lubricants Market Takeaways
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist lubricants market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the lubricants market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the lubricants market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lubricants market, vendors
Related Reports:
GF and GFRP Composites Market by Manufacturing process and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.33%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 6.22 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.21
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 59%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, Japan, Russian Federation, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Petroliam Nasional Berhad , Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TotalEnergies SE
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Specialty chemicals
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Mineral oil-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Mineral oil-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 18: Mineral oil-based lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Synthetic lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Synthetic lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 20: Synthetic lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Bio-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Bio-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 22: Bio-based lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Automotive oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Automotive oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 27: Automotive oils - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Industrial oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Industrial oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 29: Industrial oils - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Process oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Process oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 31: Process oils - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Metalworking fluids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Metalworking fluids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 33: Metalworking fluids - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.7 Greases - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Greases - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 35: Greases - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 45: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 48: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 49: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 50: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography (million tons)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 55: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 56: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 BP Plc
- Exhibit 58: BP Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 59: BP Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: BP Plc - Key News
- Exhibit 61: BP Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: BP Plc - Segment focus
- 11.4 Chevron Corp.
- Exhibit 63: Chevron Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Chevron Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Chevron Corp. - Key News
- Exhibit 66: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Exhibit 68: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.6 FUCHS PETROLUB SE
- Exhibit 72: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Overview
- Exhibit 73: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Key News
- Exhibit 75: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Segment focus
- 11.7 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 77: Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.
- Exhibit 81: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.9 PetroChina Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 85: PetroChina Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: PetroChina Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: PetroChina Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: PetroChina Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Petroliam Nasional Berhad
- Exhibit 89: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Key News
- Exhibit 92: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Segment focus
- 11.11 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Exhibit 94: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Segment focus
- 11.12 TotalEnergies SE
- Exhibit 98: TotalEnergies SE - Overview
- Exhibit 99: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: TotalEnergies SE - Key News
- Exhibit 101: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 103: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 104: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 105: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 106: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 107: List of abbreviations
