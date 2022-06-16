Lubricants Market Size to Grow by USD 6.22 Million | 59% of the growth will originate from APAC| Technavio

Lubricants Market Segmentation Highlights

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Petroliam Nasional Berhad , Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TotalEnergies SE are among some of the major market participants.

Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Companies including BP Plc offers lubricants products such as Visco 7000 5W-30, Visco 7000 C 5W-40, and Visco 5000 5W-30.

Product

Mineral Oil-based Lubricants: The mineral oil-based lubricants segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue-generating segment during the forecast period. The high demand for mineral oil-based lubricants can be attributed to their low cost and easy accessibility. One of the main advantages of using mineral oil-based lubricants is that they are manufactured on a large scale during petroleum refining and, therefore, are much cheaper than synthetic and bio-based lubricants.

Synthetic Lubricants



Bio-based Lubricants

Geography

APAC: 59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , India , and Japan are the key markets for global lubricants market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing demand from end-user industries will facilitate the global lubricants market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Application

Automotive Oils



Industrial Oils



Process Oils



Metalworking Fluids



Greases

Lubricants Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global lubricants market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the global lubricants market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The lubricants market report covers the following areas:

Lubricants Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist lubricants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lubricants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lubricants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lubricants market, vendors

Lubricants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.33% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 6.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, Russian Federation, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Petroliam Nasional Berhad , Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TotalEnergies SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Specialty chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Mineral oil-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Mineral oil-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 18: Mineral oil-based lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Synthetic lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Synthetic lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 20: Synthetic lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Bio-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Bio-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 22: Bio-based lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 25: Comparison by Application

6.3 Automotive oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Automotive oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 27: Automotive oils - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Industrial oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Industrial oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 29: Industrial oils - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Process oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Process oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 31: Process oils - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Metalworking fluids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Metalworking fluids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 33: Metalworking fluids - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Greases - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Greases - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 35: Greases - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

Exhibit 45: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 48: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

Exhibit 49: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 50: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography (million tons)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 55: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 56: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 BP Plc

Exhibit 58: BP Plc - Overview



Exhibit 59: BP Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 60: BP Plc - Key News



Exhibit 61: BP Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: BP Plc - Segment focus

11.4 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 63: Chevron Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Chevron Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Chevron Corp. - Key News



Exhibit 66: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 68: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Exhibit 72: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Overview



Exhibit 73: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Business segments



Exhibit 74: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Key News



Exhibit 75: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Segment focus

11.7 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 PetroChina Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: PetroChina Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: PetroChina Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: PetroChina Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: PetroChina Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Exhibit 89: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 90: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Key News



Exhibit 92: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Segment focus

11.11 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Exhibit 94: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Overview



Exhibit 95: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Segment focus

11.12 TotalEnergies SE

Exhibit 98: TotalEnergies SE - Overview



Exhibit 99: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments



Exhibit 100: TotalEnergies SE - Key News



Exhibit 101: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 103: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 104: Research Methodology



Exhibit 105: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 106: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 107: List of abbreviations

