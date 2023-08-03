Lubricants Market to grow by USD 25.23 billion from 2022 to 2027; Increasing demand for lubricants from end-user industries drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lubricants market is estimated to grow by USD 25.23 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5%. APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The lubricants market in the APAC region is primarily driven by its high consumption in various industries, including automotive, construction, and refining. Key countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea play a significant role in driving the demand for lubricants in the region. The market is characterized by its diversity, fueled by rapid industrialization, expansion of the business sector, and the presence of local vendors. Demand for lubricants is particularly strong in industries such as automotive, heavy engineering, steel manufacturing, mining and refining, and plastics and polymers. Manufacturers focus on branding and collaborations, while investments in manufacturing industries further contribute to the growing demand for lubricants. However, vendors also face challenges due to disparities in crude oil prices and domestic market prices of petroleum products, which are influenced by factors such as exchange rates, political situations, and global oil demand. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Key Developments:

Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and changing dynamics in the market are the key factors for the intense competition among vendors.

With the rising competition, the market will see consolidation. However, manufacturing complexities and high production costs pose significant risk factors for vendors in the market.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges

Increasing demand for lubricants from end-user industries is a major factor driving market growth. Lubricants play a critical role in a wide range of industries, including automotive, construction, steel and cement, wind energy, agriculture, mining, oil drilling, marine, and aerospace. In the construction industry, lubricants are indispensable for their anti-wear properties and resistance to corrosion, benefiting equipment like excavators and loaders. Similarly, the steel and cement industry relies on lubricants to improve equipment lifespan, efficiency, and wear resistance. The mining, oil drilling, and agriculture sectors heavily utilize lubricants for various applications, such as engine oils, gear lubricants, and greases, to enhance performance and reduce maintenance costs. Overall, the growing adoption of lubricants across these industries is expected to drive market growth in the future.

Fluctuations in crude oil prices are a major challenge that may impede market growth. Lubricants are primarily produced through the fractioning process of crude oil. Mineral oil-based lubricants hold a significant market share globally and rely on raw materials supplied by the oil and gas industry. Fluctuations in crude oil prices have a negative impact on the cost of marine lubricants. In 2021, global crude oil prices experienced an increase due to factors like higher vaccination rates, easing of pandemic restrictions, and global economic recovery, leading to a surge in petroleum demand outpacing supply. This rise in demand and decrease in supply contributed to higher crude oil prices. As a result, price volatility and the availability of raw materials, such as crude oil for lubricant manufacturing, directly affect the revenue and profit margins of lubricant manufacturers.

Key Trends

The adoption of bio-based lubricants in the global lubricants market is an emerging market trend. Vendors are producing biodegradable lubricants that offer several benefits over petroleum-based lubricants. These bio-based lubricants create a cleaner and less toxic work environment for engine and hydraulic system workers. Additionally, they prove to be cost-effective throughout their lifecycle, requiring less maintenance, storage, and disposal. Environmentally friendly lubricants also enhance safety with higher flashpoints, consistent viscosity, and reduced oil mist and vapor emissions. Some European countries have made bio-based lubricants mandatory for specific environmentally sensitive applications. Notable manufacturers like RSC Bio Solutions, Castrol, and FUCHS are already offering environment-friendly lubricants. These biodegradable lubricants gradually degrade, leaving minimal traces in the environment. As a result of their numerous advantages, the adoption of bio-based lubricants is expected to drive the market in focus during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The lubricants market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Company Profiles

The lubricants market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Arabian Petroleum Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., CONDAT, ENEOS Holdings Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Gazpromneft Lubricants Ltd., GP Global, Hinduja Group Ltd., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Novvi LLC, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Phillips 66, PJSC LUKOIL, PT Pertamina Persero, and TotalEnergies SE.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (automotive oils, industrial oils, process oils, metalworking fluids, and greases), product (mineral oil-based lubricants, synthetic lubricants, and bio-based lubricants), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The automotive oils segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth. The growing production and demand for automobiles, especially in developing countries, have increased the requirement for lubricants in the automotive industry. The rising popularity of passenger cars, particularly in nations like China , India , Brazil , and Indonesia , is expected to fuel the expansion of the automotive sector, consequently driving up the demand for lubricants. Automotive lubricants play a vital role in various applications, such as engine oils, hydraulic oils, and shock absorber fluids. These lubricants effectively reduce friction and wear, leading to improved fuel efficiency and a prolonged lifespan for automotive components. Moreover, lubrication prevents component seizures and protects against serious damage. Additionally, lubricants exhibit high resistance to oil degradation and minimize evaporation, resulting in enhanced fuel efficiency. The demand for automotive lubricants is further propelled by their use in emerging applications, such as battery cooling and noise reduction.

Lubricants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arabian Petroleum Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., CONDAT, ENEOS Holdings Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Gazpromneft Lubricants Ltd., GP Global, Hinduja Group Ltd., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Novvi LLC, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Phillips 66, PJSC LUKOIL, PT Pertamina Persero, and TotalEnergies SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

