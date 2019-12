Lubricants Market to Reach USD 152.95 Billion by 2026; Driven by the High Demand for Lubricants Across the World, Says Fortune Business Insights™

PUNE, India, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Lubricants Market size is projected to reach USD 152.95 billion by the end of 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Lubricants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Automotive, Industrial, Marine Oil and Process Oils), By Grade (Mineral, Synthetic and Semi-synthetic), By Application (Automotive, Industrial and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market size was USD 120.67 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.03% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Lubricants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Lubricants are widely used for numerous industrial applications. The rapidly rising industrialization has emerged in favor of the companies operating in this market. The demand for lubricants is increasingly at a rapid pace, driven by the rising adoption of automobile in major countries across the world. The use of large scale machinery and equipment has opened up a huge potential for market growth.

The growing demand for lubricants has caught the eye of several investors from around the world. The high emphasis on lubricants will yield better products and subsequently contribute to a wider product adoption. Increasing adoption and availability in requirement-specific form will aid the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures, click here:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/lubricants-market-101771

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Lubricants Market share and future growth. It highlights the latest products and innovations in the market and discusses their impact on the growth of the market. Leading market players have been labelled out based on their performances in recent years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.

List of leading companies that are operating in the global Lubricants Market;

Petro China Company Limited

Chevron Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Total Group

British Petroleum

Castrol

Valvoline LLC

Global Lubricant Industry LLC

Shield Lubricants

BP plc.

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

The FUCHS Group

AMALIE Oil Co.

Get Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/lubricants-market-101771

Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers have made the highest impact on the market. In February 2019, Amalie Oil Co., a producer and distributor of lubricants completed the acquisition of Lubricating Specialities Co. (LSC). The company has here production facilities across the United States.

Through this acquisition, Amalie plans to extend its service portfolio and in doing so, plans to establish a strong presence in the market. In November 2019, Fuchs Group signed an agreement with Nye Lubricants, a company engaged in formulation and manufacturing of synthetic lubricants. This agreement will not only help the company generate substantial market revenue, but will have a direct impact on the market in the coming years.

Driven by Rising Expenditure Across Major Industries, Asia Pacific Will Exhibit Strong Growth

The Lubricants Market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth, owing to the increasing use of lubricants in industrial and automotive applications. Increasing overall population and rising expenditure across diverse industries will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Besides Asia Pacific, the market in North America will witness significant growth due to the high product demand in recent years. The Lubricants Market in North America was worth USD 26.62 billion in 2018 and is projected to increase further in the coming years.



Have Any Queries? Ask to Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/lubricants-market-101771

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Industry Trends



Overview of Global Lubricants Production

Global Lubricants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



Automotive lubricants





Industrial lubricants





Hydraulic oils







Industrial gear oils







Metalworking fluids







Greases







Other industrial oils





Marine oils





Process oils



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Grade



Mineral





Synthetic





Semi-synthetic



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Automotive





Industrial





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America





Europe





Asia pacific

pacific



Latin America





Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued….!

Have a Look at Related Insights For ( Chemical Industry ) Research

Key Industry Developments:

November 2019 : Fuchs Group completed the acquisition of US based Nye Lubricants. The company is engaged in innovation, formulation, and manufacture of synthetic across the country.

Fuchs Group completed the acquisition of US based Nye Lubricants. The company is engaged in innovation, formulation, and manufacture of synthetic across the country. February 2019 : Amalie Co. completed the acquisition of Lubricating Specialties Co. (LSC). The company is one of the largest manufacturers in the West US.

Order Complete Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101771

Browse Related Reports:

Polypropylene (PP) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026 Polyethylene (PE) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026 Blow Molded Plastics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS), and Others), By Molding Method (Extrusion Blow Molding, Injection Blow Molding, Stretch Blow Molding, Rotational Blow Molding), By Application (Transportation, Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS), and Others), By Molding Method (Extrusion Blow Molding, Injection Blow Molding, Stretch Blow Molding, Rotational Blow Molding), By Application (Transportation, Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026 Polymer Foam Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polyurethane (PU), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Others), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Furniture, Appliances, Apparel and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: Fortune Business Insights™

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights