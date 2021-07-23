Lubrication & Reliability Virtual Summit Set to Break Record

BAYONNE, N.J., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lubrication and Reliability Virtual Summit (LRVS) is set to take place on 14-15th September, 2021. This will be its second installment and is projected to increase its attendance threefold. Already, there will be over 60 international speakers hailing from North and South America, Europe, Middle East and Australia.

LRVS brings together over 1000 global executive and technical decision-makers to one platform. This year, while the conference is scheduled for two days, there will be a pre-conference allowing attendees exclusive access to speakers, sponsors and increased networking activities. This event is the meeting ground for all major global stakeholders including OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), Oil Manufacturers, Service providers and recognized industry influencers.

We are proud to welcome such a diverse panel of speakers who will be covering topics about IoT (Internet of Things), Oil condition monitoring, Sustainability, Safety, Future of lubrication, Maintenance, Root Cause Analysis, Standards within the industry, leadership and so much more. These topics cover sectors such as mining, power generation, wind turbines, reliability, food sector, aerospace, hydraulics, compressors and lots more.

One of the major differences this year is the amazing partnerships amongst industry leaders helping to deliver more value to the event and community. We are proud to have partnerships with The Maintenance Community (Official Community Sponsor), Maintenance Disrupted Podcast (Official Media Sponsor) and ICML (International Council for Machinery Lubrication (ICML).

"Partnerships with customer-centric and learning focused companies bring great value to this event and creates true collaboration and engagement that is needed for a virtual event," says Josh Wagner, LRVS Chairman.

LRVS also has several Diamond sponsors including; Fluitec, Upkeep Technologies, Bilfinger, Lubrication Engineers and Fluid Learning.

Be sure to join over 50 experts and network with peers within the industry in September. Updated information about speakers and the program can be found at www.lrvs.events.

About Lubrication and Reliability Virtual Summit: Lubrication & Reliability Virtual Summit (LRVS) is the home of lubrication technology development. Bringing together all the major global stakeholders including OEMs, Oil Manufacturers, Service providers, and recognized industry influencers to not only provide valuable, actionable content, but to also identify, plan and put into action the future needs of the lubricant and hydraulic market to guarantee its success and develop the next generation lubrication technology. Press Contact: Josh Wagner, LRVS Chairman - [email protected]

