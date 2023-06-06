LubriSource Buys Global Fluid Storage and Dispensing Product Line from The IFH Group

News provided by

Acquisition revives popular products used for decades by industries handling oils, lubricants, and industrial fluids

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LubriSource, a company that provides automated lubrication equipment, system design and maintenance services to the industrial lubrication industry, has purchased The IFH Group's fluid storage and dispensing product line. As a result, the popular product line will now be sold under the LubriSource Fluid Handling and Dispensing (LSFH) brand name.

"We are a long-time distributor of the former IFH line, so we already have the technical expertise, knowledge, and service infrastructure to support it," said LubriSource President Angela Morrow. "The product segment is complementary to the maintenance and system design services we currently provide to the industrial lubrication industry, so we see this as a win-win for all customers."

LubriSource has focused on quickly integrating operations for a seamless transition and is ready to serve customers with replacement parts, upgrades, maintenance, and new systems and dispensing cart purchase orders.

"The IFH Group is proud to announce the sale of our storage and dispensing line to our long-time partner, LubriSource. Their pledge to offer quality and innovative solutions mirrors our long-standing view of taking care of our customer's needs," said The IFH Group President Ryan McCarty. Terms of the sale have not been disclosed. The IFH Group, based in Rock Falls, Ill., was formerly known as Sauk Valley Equipment Company, and is considered the originator of fluid handling solutions.

The LSFH product line includes several standard storage and dispensing systems for oils and industrial fluids and the ability to customize designs. Customers can also be assured of meeting insurance requirements with new and improved fire-safety kits. The systems are safer, cleaner, and more cost-effective than traditional 55-gallon drum storage. For example, nine 55-gallon drums containing 495 gallons of fluid would require 120 square feet of floor space. However, a nine-container LSFH Fluid Handling and Dispensing system holding 585 gallons of fluids requires only 19 square feet of floor space. It also offers a spill containment system and sight gauges for inventory control.

The product line also includes mobile fluid handling carts, so 15-, 30-, and 65-gallon containers can be easily transported between lube sites, allowing users to handle more in a single trip and keep spills confined to the cart base drip pan.

"This acquisition is part of our company's growth strategy," said Morrow. "These products are used across industries included but not limited to; steel mills, automotive, pulp and paper, utilities, military, and food and beverage, some are even on submarines. The LSFH product line will introduce our brand and expertise to new customers worldwide." 

About LubriSource
LubriSource, Inc. provides lubrication equipment, design and maintenance services, and fluid handling and dispensing products. Through automated lubrication systems and best-in-class reliability management solutions, LubriSource helps clients reduce equipment failure, decrease downtime, improve operational costs, and ensure safety across many industries, including oil and gas, utilities, food and beverage, steel, automotive, pulp and papers, and more. Learn more at LubriSource.com.

About The IFH Group
The IFH Group continues to be one of the largest custom fuel and hydraulic oil tank manufacturers for off-road and specialty vehicles. Applications include combines, heavy terrain forklifts, earth boring equipment, boom cranes, groundskeeping equipment, end loaders, and hay balers. Learn more at IFHgroup.com.

Media Contact: Angela Morrow, LubriSource, 937-432-9292, [email protected].

SOURCE LubriSource

