Luby's And Fuddruckers Partner With DoorDash

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) ("Luby's") the multi-branded food service company based in Houston, today announced a partnership with DoorDash , the nation's leading on-demand food platform, to offer delivery from more than 100 Luby's and Fuddruckers restaurants.

From homestyle comfort food to the World's Greatest Hamburgers®, customers will be able to get their favorite meals delivered right to their door from nearly 80 Luby's restaurants, 30 Fuddruckers corporate-owned restaurants and a growing number of the 100-plus franchised Fuddruckers restaurants in the U.S. Starting today, customers can have Luby's and Fuddruckers meals delivered by ordering through the DoorDash app or online at doordash.com.

"Our goal every day is to delight our guests and we want Luby's and Fuddruckers customers to have the opportunity to enjoy our made-to-order meals anywhere they want. We are excited to enter into this partnership to provide even more choices for delighting our guests. DoorDash is the #1 brand in third-party delivery, so they are a natural national partner for us as we aggressively grow our off-premise business," said Todd Coutee, COO of Luby's Inc.

"We're excited to welcome the Luby's and Fuddruckers brands onto our platform and work alongside both iconic restaurants to scale their off-premise operations and reach more customers nationally," said Toby Espinosa, Vice President of Business Development at DoorDash. "Hungry diners everywhere will be eager to enjoy iconic dishes from Luby's and Fuddruckers from the comfort of their homes."

About Luby's

A true Texas tradition, Luby's was founded in 1947 in San Antonio. Luby's serves customers convenient, great-tasting, home-style comfort foods at an excellent value in a warm, friendly environment. Using a variety of locally-sourced ingredients, Luby's makes meals from scratch all day, every day. With nearly 80 restaurants in the state of Texas, there's always a nearby Luby's that Tastes Like Texas, Feels Like Home ®.

About Fuddruckers

Since launching in San Antonio in 1980, Fuddruckers has always taken great pride in serving the World's Greatest Hamburgers®. Always made from 100% fresh premium-cut all-American beef, grilled to order, served on a scratch-baked bun prepared in-house daily and topped your way at their market-fresh toppings bar, every Fuddruckers hamburger is prepared exactly to your specifications. With well over 100 Fuddruckers restaurants across the country, the World's Greatest Hamburgers® are always nearby.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

For more information, visit Lubys.com , Fuddruckers.com and follow Luby's on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram and Fuddruckers on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

