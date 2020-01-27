Luby's Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release & Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) announced today that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results on Monday, February 3, 2020 before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, Luby's has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet the same day at 10:00 a.m. Central time.

By Phone: Dial (412) 902-0030 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through February 10, 2020 by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using the conference ID 13697984#.



By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations pages of Luby's Investor Relations website at http://lubysinc.com/investors/. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Luby's

Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) operated 118 restaurants nationally as of January 21, 2020: 78 Luby's Cafeterias, 39 Fuddruckers, and one Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant. Luby's is the franchisor for 95 Fuddruckers franchise locations across the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Mexico, and Panama. Luby's Culinary Contract Services provides food service management to 33 sites consisting of healthcare, corporate dining locations, sports stadiums, and sales through retail grocery stores.

