Luby's Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release & Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) announced today that it will release its second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results on Monday, April 23, 2018 before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, Luby's has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Monday, April 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central time.

By Phone: Dial (412) 902-0030 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through April 30, 2018, by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using the conference ID 13678419#.



By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations pages of Luby's Investor Relations website at http://lubysinc.com/investors/. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Luby's

Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) is a multi-branded restaurant company headquartered in Houston, TX that operates 160 family-friendly restaurants nationally as of March 14, 2018: 86 Luby's Cafeterias, 67 Fuddruckers - World's Greatest Hamburgers®, and 7 Cheeseburger in Paradise. The Company is also the franchisor for 110 Fuddruckers franchise locations across the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Mexico, Italy, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Colombia. Additionally, a licensee operates 34 restaurants with the exclusive right to use the Fuddruckers proprietary marks, trade dress, and system in certain countries in the Middle East. The Company does not receive revenue or royalties from the Middle East restaurants. Luby's Culinary Contract Services business provides food service management to 25 sites consisting of healthcare, higher education, sport stadiums, and corporate dining locations as of March 14, 2018. For more information, visit www.lubysinc.com.

For additional information contact:

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

713-529-6600

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lubys-announces-second-quarter-fiscal-2018-earnings-release--conference-call-schedule-300628420.html

SOURCE Luby's, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lubysinc.com

